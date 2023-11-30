Irwin demands Westlock support Pride flags, crosswalks

Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) said Westlock, AB, needs to keep allowing Pride flags and crosswalks. “Banning a Pride flag or rainbow crosswalk won’t make queer and trans people go away,” tweeted Irwin on Wednesday. “But it will send a message that they’re less safe to be who they are in your community.”.Westlock town council moved to restrict Pride flags and crosswalks in favour of displaying municipal, provincial and federal insignia on Monday. READ MORE: Alberta town proposes bylaw to restrict Pride flags, crosswalksThe crosswalks and sidewalks would return to simple white paint on black pavement. Westlock town council decided to let the residents vote on the potential bylaw, which will take place in February. Irwin went on to say she remembers the day Westlock painted a Pride crosswalk and how powerful it was to see the community come together. In February, she said Westlock have the opportunity to decide the path forward. “I hope they choose love,” she said.Stonewall Riots survivor Fred Sargeant said there “are absurd tweets and then there's laughably absurd tweets like this one.”“No one is less safe because a distracting crosswalk is gone,” said Sargeant.“In fact, the opposite is more likely true.”.Queens’ Speech host Clive Simpson called Irwin “f*cking ridiculous.”“Some of us managed to survive the times when there were NO RAINBOW FLAGS ANYWHERE,” said Simpson.