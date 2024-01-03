Irwin praises Edmonton for showing up for Palestine

Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) said she was proud of Edmonton for showing up for Palestine over the last few months. “But we can’t stop as we head into 2024,” tweeted Irwin. “Keep holding your leaders accountable (myself included).”.If people want to support for Palestine, Irwin said they have to keep showing up. She called for peace in Palestine. Freedom Honey accused Irwin of being a Hamas supporter. “Who’s next: Taliban, Boko Haram, how about the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps)?” said Freedom Honey. “Resign.”.Yakk Stack founder Sheldon Yakiwchuk acknowledged Irwin supported Palestine. “Palestine supports Hamas,” said Yakiwchuk. “Ergo, you support terrorism.”.Irwin said in October she was proud of Edmontonians for supporting Palestine. READ MORE: Alberta NDP's Irwin says she stands with Palestine“Edmonton,” she said. She included a photo of a pro-Palestine protest happening outside the Alberta Legislature, with people waving flags and holding signs..Irwin said on November 27 she stands with Palestine during its conflict with Israel. READ MORE: Irwin shows support for Palestine“My heart breaks for peace in Palestine,” she said. She included a photo of her wearing a Palestinian flag shawl at a pro-Palestine rally in Edmonton. She looked down at the shoes on the ground representing children killed in the Gaza Strip..Irwin could not be reached for comment in time for publication.