Irwin says she will continue to stand with Palestine

Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) continuing with her pro-Palestine activism. Irwin said Saturday members of Edmonton’s Jewish community have shown up for Palestine. “For a ceasefire,” tweeted Irwin. “For an end to the genocide.”.By supporting Palestine, she said she is advocating for justice and peace. Until Edmonton’s Jews who support Palestine get what they want, she said they will “keep showing up and marching with so many Edmontonians of all backgrounds.” “And so will I,” she said. Canadian public speaker Ryan Painter said he was disappointed in Irwin. “The bigotry you're endorsing and taking part in on an extremely holy day of us Christians is the exact thing you'd rally against for the (sexual minority) community,” said Painter. “Shame on you.”.Winston Wilmont Vice President Strategic Communications and Development Ariella Kimmel accused Irwin of tokenizing Jews. “Expect no less,” said Kimmel. “What about the return of the hostages?”.Irwin said in October she was proud of Edmontonians for supporting Palestine. READ MORE: Alberta NDP's Irwin says she stands with Palestine“Edmonton,” she said. She included a photo of a pro-Palestine protest happening outside the Alberta Legislature, with people waving flags and holding signs..Irwin said in November she stands with Palestine during its conflict with Israel. READ MORE: Irwin shows support for Palestine“My heart breaks for peace in Palestine,” she said. While she was at the pro-Palestine rally in Edmonton, she wore a Palestinian flag shawl. She looked down at the shoes on the ground representing children killed in the Gaza Strip..Irwin said in December she was proud of Edmonton for showing up for Palestine over the last few months.READ MORE: Irwin praises Edmonton for showing up for Palestine“But we can’t stop as we head into 2024,” she said. “Keep holding your leaders accountable (myself included).”.Irwin could not be reached for comment in time for publication.