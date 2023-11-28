Irwin shows support for Palestine

Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) said she stands with Palestine during its conflict with Israel. “My heart breaks for peace in Palestine,” tweeted Irwin on Monday. Irwin included a photo of her wearing a Palestinian flag shawl at a pro-Palestine rally in Edmonton. She looked down at the shoes on the ground representing children killed in the Gaza Strip..Brave New Normal host Jason James said Irwin is trying to make a profound statement, but fails. “But in reality it's more empty virtue signaling from a person who doesn't understand the many nuances involved in this conflict and is far too shallow to make a correct, unbiased and articulate statement on the matter,” said James. “So here's a cringey photo.”.Alberta Institute President Peter McCaffrey pointed out Irwin would be killed if she lived in Palestine. “Hamas would torture and murder Janis and her community if they had the chance,” said McCaffrey. .Irwin said on October 18 she was proud of Edmontonians for supporting Palestine. READ MORE: Alberta NDP's Irwin says she stands with Palestine“Edmonton,” she said. She included a photo of a pro-Palestine protest happening outside the Alberta Legislature, with people waving flags and holding signs..Irwin could not be reached for comment in time for publication.