'IT'S BANANAS': Smith questions Carney's quest to join European Union

CALGARY — As many Canadians question Prime Minister Mark Carney's proposal for Canada to join the European Union, Premier Danielle Smith says her government will seek clarity and defend Alberta. "Well, it's bananas," Smith said on Saturday when speaking to UCP members about the lack of certainty and transparency surrounding Carney's push to strengthen Canada's ties with the EU.The quest became public in September when Carney said he wanted Canada to deepen its ties with the EU by becoming an associate member. He later backtracked after Germany and France said they were not open to the idea, but the concept returned on Friday.Carney and EU leader Ursula von der Leyen announced an agreement between the two sides on Friday intended to provide greater free-trade access as Canada works to decrease its reliance on the US, connect economies and pursue national defence deals..However, the devil is in the details."In parallel, Canada and the EU are working towards the deepest possible partnership – short of accession – with Canada becoming the European Union’s first Associate Member," reads the PMO's press release on Friday.The issue with becoming the "first" is that Canadians have no point of reference for what Carney is getting them into.Smith said even she does not fully understand Carney's proposal."I think it's pretty unclear, and maybe it's unclear on purpose because he doesn't want people talking about it," Smith said..The premier intends to find out more when she and Canada's other premiers meet with Carney in December, but assured UCP members that her government has a trump card if the prime minister's quest ventures into Alberta's jurisdiction.Smith's government armed itself with the International Agreements Act in 2025."International agreements don't become force of law in Alberta in our areas of jurisdiction unless we pass them in the legislature," Smith said."That's how our country works. That's how our constitution works. We've got a legal framework for it. We've got established precedent that that's how it works in Quebec, and we're just not going to blindly go in and have the prime minister sign away our autonomy over our areas of jurisdiction. It just won't happen."The UCP has fought with Ottawa to protect Alberta's jurisdiction over natural resources and is preparing to scrap for more control over immigration. Smith said the government did not go through those battles only to have the EU handcuff those powers."There's just no way we're going to give that up," Smith said. "So, I understand why people are nervous hearing about it. I still don't know what it means, but as soon as I find out, I will tell you.".The premier's heart-to-heart with UCP members on Saturday included a frank discussion about how the referendum made it clear that the priorities of the party's membership do not always align with those of the majority of Albertans, and that her government must balance the two."It doesn't mean that we don't also pursue what our members told us, but we have to find the other things that are in addition to that," Smith said.Protecting property rights in rural Alberta might mean defending gun rights or ensuring fair compensation when the government purchases private property for roads or infrastructure. In Calgary and Edmonton, however, it might mean protection against excessive infill development or illegal dumping.Smith said her government may need to "walk and chew gum at the same time," especially if the UCP wants to remain in government in 12 months."So, just know that, you know, our members are fantastic," Smith said."They often identify issues that matter to all of us, but I think Calgary and Edmonton, we're just going to have to do a little bit more work to identify the specific issues that matter in Edmonton, the specific issues that matter in Calgary.".The premier also talked about the Alberta police force, provincial tax collection and the long-sought-after idea of an Alberta Pension Plan.Smith's government is proceeding "full steam ahead" with municipalities that are on board with an Alberta police force, and she said announcements are coming in the next couple of weeks.She threw cold water on the other ideas, though."The last thing on the pension plan, guys, I just have to be honest with you," Smith said. "It would have failed if we'd put it on the ballot because Albertans just are not convinced by it."She said Albertans may come around with more information and education, and her government might need to take Ottawa to court to force it to release details about Alberta's share of the Canada Pension Plan.However, Smith said there are options to offer some support for Alberta pensioners."It wouldn't allow us to take over our share of the CPP, but it might be in addition to," Smith said. "And so, I just want to map that out a little bit more and see if that begins us down a pathway that might give people confidence that AIMCo can manage their money on their behalf."The premier also said Alberta's government cannot collect all Albertans' taxes and transfer the funds to Ottawa."We would have to set up an entirely separate bureaucracy to collect our share," Smith said. "They would continue to collect their share, and all you do is just add more bureaucrats and more costs. We estimated it at a billion dollars.".Saturday's town hall also gave UCP members a sneak peek at what lies ahead, including the party's AGM in Calgary from November 27 to 29.The UCP government has also been gaining allies across Canada in recent months, with Premier Lorne Doerkson and the BC Conservatives dethroning David Eby's NDP in their October 24 election, while the Quebec Conservative Party has gained some minority power.Doerkson and Smith's ally, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, plan to join the premier for a discussion at the UCP AGM in Calgary on November 27.