Alberta

'IT'S BANANAS': Smith questions Carney's quest to join European Union

Premier Danielle Smith with Postmedia's Rick Bell on October 16, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith with Postmedia's Rick Bell on October 16, 2026. Canada Strong and Free Network via X.
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Abpoli
Alberta Pension Plan
Premier Scott Moe
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Police Force
Lorne Doerkson
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
UCP AGM 2026
Canada eu associate member