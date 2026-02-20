Alberta

'IT'S JUST DISGUSTING': Smith responds to Notley and Lukaszuk's accusations of her using Nazi tactics

Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Rachel Notley
Ableg
Thomas Lukaszuk
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canada immigration
Alberta immigration
Alberta referendum 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news