Jane Goodall says carbon taxes aren’t a ‘silver bullet’ to solve climate change

One of the world's most renowned 'primatologists' and climate activists, Jane Goodall, has come out against carbon taxes as a way of changing people's behaviour to reduce emissions.Speaking to CBC, Goodall, who just turned 90, said a carbon tax can seem punitive to consumers — making a measure to fight climate change seem like a costly chore.She said she also worries that the fight against climate change has been "politicized ... causing people just not to listen."."The problem with a climate tax is that, yes, it can do some good — it gives money to control climate change and so on — but it doesn't get to the root cause, which is fossil fuel emissions, emissions of methane from industrial farming," she said. "So, in that sense, it's not something I endorse."Even though Canada emits less than 1.5% of the world's emissions, Goodall said countries like Canada "can set a good example" when it comes to holding global warming to below 2C above pre-industrial levels in accordance with the Paris Accord."Canada can set a good example. There are many other small countries who might feel the same, 'We can't make a difference so why bother?' We all need to realize it takes all of us to make a difference," she said.."The climate crisis is here. Forests are burning. Oceans are rising. Climate change is no longer a future threat. You are living in it now, as you read this. The main problem is carbon," the Jane Goodall Institute Canada says on its website.The federal government has since introduced legislation, S-15. If passed, it would prohibit the new ownership of elephants and great apes in Canada unless certain conditions are met — a measure Goodall enthusiastically supports.