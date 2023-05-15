Janet Brown Opinion Research conducted a poll in the province for the election which has the UCP leading the Alberta NDP province-wide with 51% support.
Rachel Notley’s NDP has 40%.
"Brown cautions that this is a result of her model, not a prediction. But she has been bang-on before, most recently in the 2019 election. The real shocker in this poll is the Calgary finding: 51% support for the UCP, and 39% NDP. If that’s the case on May 29, it’s over already," wrote Postmedia's Don Braid.
The poll shows Edmonton remains "rock-solid for the NDP", with 57% support compared to 36% for the UCP.
Outside those two cities it's 61% for the UCP, and only 26% for the New Democrats.
Brown is a respected pollster in Alberta with 30 years experience.
When asked about the poll at a Calgary press conference Monday, Notley said, "it's close."
"Every vote is going to count and Albertans have an opportunity to choose strong leadership," Notley said.
"They have an opportunity to choose capable, reasonable, stable government, and their vote is going to matter in this election."
Notley said voters should vote for someone who they can "trust."
"And so my response to this is, that I encourage folks to to get out and vote because there's two very different paths our province could embark upon, and every Albertan should be part of that choice."
(5) comments
Polls are bull, they're used to manipulate voters
Pray.
Seriously.
Pray.
“Voters should vote for someone they can trust” ???
Said Nutley. You would think that should be obvious but commies don’t have anything to offer and certainly have no respect for the voting public so I guess she thought she would at least point that out. What a slime ball.
This will be a close election and conservative voters need to get out and vote for Danielle Smith and the UCP. If conservative voters think they will skip voting for Danielle Smith and the UCP we could very likely have an NDP government that will spend the next 4 years working to destroy Alberta and destroy the lives of Albertans.
OMG, People. Have you learned anything from NDP's last stint with a government In this province with Rachel Nutley as their Dear Leader? They RUINED Alberta economy, they brought a carbon tax without ever campaigning on this issue. Tax and spent this was their communist playbook motto. Alberta debt ballooned from ~$12Bln to ~$80Bln.
NDP's was spreading their newly acquired wealth to friends and family unions, administration and teachers. At the same time, they chased out Int'l Energy Co's emptying Calgary Downtown offices, they killed the electricity market doubling our electricity bills. Nutley says she believes in science about COVID, but she would not say who's science? Since then science changed 180, but she follows the science of our Dear Leader Justin Trudeau. According to him, we will need more vaccine boosters, more restrictions, more fear and control. All they need is to win majority, and the terror will return. We need to SAY NO to commies NDP and Nutley, NO to Trudeau and SAVE Alberta from communist dictators. House cleaning, just one step at the time. Alberta first and then Canada.
