Resident of Sherwood Park, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault

As a result of the investigation, Antonio Mital,54, a resident of Sherwood Park, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

A Sherwood Park man who works at a high school in Fort Saskatchewan has been charged with sexual assault by the RCMP.

In June, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP began an investigation into reports of sexual assaults involving a custodian at Fort Saskatchewan High School.

