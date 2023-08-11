featured Janitor at Fort Sask High School charged with sexual assault against employees Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Aug 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email As a result of the investigation, Antonio Mital,54, a resident of Sherwood Park, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault. Canva Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Sherwood Park man who works at a high school in Fort Saskatchewan has been charged with sexual assault by the RCMP.In June, the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP began an investigation into reports of sexual assaults involving a custodian at Fort Saskatchewan High School.As a result of the investigation, Antonio Mital, 54, a resident of Sherwood Park, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault."The victims of these offences are employees at the school," the RCMP said.Police said Mital has been arrested and released from custody.His next appearance is scheduled Aug. 31, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort Saskatchewan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sex Crimes Sexual Assault Fort Saskatchewan Sexual Violence Assault Janitor Fort High School Fort Saskatchewan High School Alberta Court Of Justice Fort Saskatchewan Rcmp Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular SLOBODIAN: Former Snowbirds, Sea King pilot forced out of CAF for going maskless during COVID-19 SURF'S UP: Trudeau and family jet into Tofino for holiday HANNAFORD: The clear gap between religiosity and safe power supply Lady in epic Delta meltdown says her life has 'blown up' after viral video BC father C.D.’s five-year legal ordeal ends in victory
