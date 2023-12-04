Jason Nixon’s youngest children involved in motor vehicle crash

Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon and his wife Tiffany confirmed their youngest children, twins Austin and Chyanne, 16, were involved in a motor vehicle accident on Friday. “We are relieved that our daughter Chyanne sustained no major injuries and is recovering,” said Jason and Tiffany in a Monday statement. “However, our son Austin is currently in critical but stable condition.”.Jason and Tiffany thanked the medical team that is working around the clock to support Austin. They said the medical team’s professionalism and care “have been incredible, and it makes us proud to be from our community and to be Albertan.” Jason will continue to fulfill his mandate as the MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre and seniors, community, and social services minister. At this time, they asked “for understanding as Jason focuses on his most important job as ‘Dad’ and prioritizes our children and our family.” As they focus on Austin’s recovery, Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams will be supporting him in his role as seniors, community and social services minister. His teams at his MLA office and Alberta Seniors, Community, and Social Services will continue to serve the community and all Albertans. Jason and Tiffany concluded by thanking all of their colleagues, community, friends, and family for their support as they navigate through this time as a family. “Please continue to pray for our family, our children, and most importantly for our son Austin,” they said.