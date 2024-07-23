Alberta

UPDATED: Jasper issues evacuation order because of nearby wildfire

A barricade at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 40 west of Hinton, AB, has prevented traffic from travelling toward Jasper.
A barricade at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 40 west of Hinton, AB, has prevented traffic from travelling toward Jasper.Courtesy Travis McEwan/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Government
Wildfire
Evacuation
Traffic
Jasper
Jasper National Park
Alberta Emergency Alert
Municipality of Jasper
Evacuation Order
Carolyn Campbell

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news