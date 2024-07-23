UPDATED: Jasper issues evacuation order because of nearby wildfire

Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) confirmed the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park have issued an evacuation order because of a wildfire south of the area. This evacuation order is in effect for everyone located in Jasper and Jasper National Park. “The evacuation is progressing well,” tweeted AEA on Tuesday.“Continue to follow directives.”.The AEA said the majority of traffic was being directed west on Highway 16. When roadside fire conditions permit, it said small groups of escorted vehicles will be directed east on Highway 16. Assembly points have been closed. It said people should go to the Jasper Activity Centre if they need assistance. The AEA concluded by saying there is a welcome centre located at the Valemount Community Hall. However, Valemount has limited evacuation supports. “Check the Municipality’s website and Facebook page for details on reception centres in Calgary and Grande Prairie,” it said. Edmonton resident Carolyn Campbell said on Tuesday the area was filled with packed traffic. “It [the smoke] is pretty thick,” said Campbell to The Canadian Press. “We've got masks in the car.”Because of the traffic, Campbell said travelling seven kilometres took hours. While enough gas was in her vehicle, she pointed out she was concerned about people who fled with low amounts inside theirs. Ontario resident Stephanie Goertz said she and her family tried to evacuate by going west, although they were sent east by emergency officials and travelled through the fire area. “It was absolutely shocking,” said Goertz to The Canadian Press. “We didn't realize how close it was to Jasper.” After their vehicle had been stopped, she said multiple others remained behind it. She admitted she “can't imagine how that's going to impact Jasper.”The Alberta government said on July 11 Little Red River Cree Nation had declared a state of local emergency because of a nearby wildfire and evacuated 981 residents from Garden River — about 190 kilometres east of High Level — as of July 10 at 6 p.m. READ MORE: Little Red River Cree Nation declares emergency over wildfire, finishes evacuating residentsWhile the wildfire was serious, the Alberta government said the only evacuation order in effect was for Garden River. At the time, it said there was no immediate threat of the wildfire reaching Garden River. Little Red River Cree Nation declared a state of local emergency because there was a wildfire about 8.5 kilometres north of Highway 58. Evacuees had gone to John D’Or Prairie Horizon Camp, John D’Or Prairie School, John D’Or Prairie Willow Camp, and hotels in High Level and Peace River.