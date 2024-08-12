UPDATED: Jasper mayor says town preparing to reopen for business

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said the return plan for Jasperites after the wildfire is about putting them first, ensuring businesses can return back to normal as soon as possible. However, Ireland said Jasperites will need a functioning economy and are supported by tourism. “We are perfectly alive to that need for balance,” said Ireland at a Monday press conference. “But realistically, we have what we have and this re-entry is not to be confused with rehabitation.” While some people will be able to go home, he said re-entry for many “will simply be an opportunity to assess their business or their home or both.” Right now, he pointed out businesses need a chance to get in, see how much has survived, and examine their inventories. For the tourism scene in Jasper to come back, he said hotels need staff and have to be ready for visitors. He added the visitor economy is labour intensive. Without workers in Jasper first, he said its economy cannot restart. At the moment, he said it does not know who will have homes that work in the accommodations industry. As Ireland said earlier, Jasper understands the need for visitors and is anxious to see them because they make the economy function. He said it has to get the people first and that has been its focus. Ireland followed up by saying since the evacuation order was issued a few weeks ago, Jasperites wondered as they were leaving and have been thinking about it after when they will get to go home. “I share that on their behalf,” he said. “So many have lost so much.” He said he wants to get them home as soon as possible safely to fulfill that yearning. While people might be excited to return home, he acknowledged it needs to be tempered with the reality they are facing. Fairmont Hotels and Resorts Regional Director, Public Relations Anastasia Martin-Stilwell said Parks Canada’s announcement is encouraging as it takes steps to welcome residents and visitors back to Jasper. “Our primary focus remains the safety of our team as we do our due diligence to thoroughly assess the impact of the wildfire across our 700-acre resort, and the requirements for a safe reopening for our team and guests,” said Martin-Stilwell. “We are at the early stages of this process, ensuring the proper infrastructure is in place to safely occupy the resort, such as utilities and essential services.”At the moment, Martin-Stilwell said it is working towards staff returning, eager to have its team back at the Jasper Park Lodge, and is excited to start welcoming guests again as soon as possible. As it continues to navigate this challenging period, she said it will continue supporting and aligning with Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper as it manages the re-entry process.The Municipality of Jasper said on Monday the incident management team intends to have the re-entry requirements for it met by Friday after the wildfire forced people to flee. READ MORE: UPDATED: Municipality of Jasper says re-entry criteria could be met by FridayThis means Jasper will have the minimum services to be safe for Jasperites to return. “We are working hard to ensure residents have a safe and timely return,” said the Municipality of Jasper.