UPDATED: Jasper National Park says aggressive wildfires prompted evacuation order, 25,000 evacuated

The wildfires around Jasper and Jasper National Park show no signs of letting up. Jasper National Park said the Municipality of Jasper and it have been evacuated due to active wildfires. “The evacuation of the townsite is complete, and the evacuation of hikers in the backcountry is ongoing,” tweeted Jasper National Park on Tuesday..Officials confirmed on Tuesday about 25,000 people followed the evacuation order issued because of wildfires around Jasper National Park. Jasper National Park said the Municipality of Jasper and it have shut down and are ordering people to leave because of the wildfires. The Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) said the 10,000 people who live in Jasper and the 15,000 who were visiting the park had to leave because of the evacuation. Jasper National Park went on to say it is focused on protecting Jasper, limiting wildfire growth towards it, Hwy. 16, and critical infrastructure. It said the Municipality of Jasper and it have mobilized all available resources from federal, provincial, and municipal agencies to support firefighting and protect the town. Structural protection crews and specialists are installing structure protection sprinklers and hose lines throughout the community. Another high-volume system is being established at Jasper’s southwest perimeter. To manage the wildfires, it said it will continue to import additional firefighting resources. It added firefighting efforts include aerial suppression with multiple aircrafts and airtankers and plans to establish control lines using heavy equipment and dozers. CN is assisting with its specialized train water tank along the rail line.It will continue to monitor the wildfire from the air and with satellite imagery and have roving personnel on watch throughout the night. The north end of the wildfire is located between the Transfer Station and the Jasper Air Strip on sides of Hwy. 16. The minimum area burned is estimated to be 270 hectares. However, the south end of the wildfire is near Kerkeslin Campground. It follows the Icefields Parkway north to near Horseshoe Lake.The northeast extent of the fire is near Wabasso Lake. The minimum area burned is estimated to be 6,750 hectares. Jasper National Park vowed to keep people informed about wildfire activity and its firefighting response as more information becomes available. It called this “a dynamic and evolving situation.”It confirmed it has been receiving inquiries from residents and visitors about returning to Jasper to collect personal items, documents, and assets. At this time, it said returning to it is not possible. Jasper National Park concluded by saying the Municipality of Jasper and it remain closed, “and it is crucial to comply with the evacuation order.”“Our top priority is the safety of our staff, residents, and visitors,” it said. “We appreciate your compliance with the evacuation order and understand the difficulty of being separated from your belongings.”The City of Edmonton said it has responded to a request for assistance from the AEMA and the Municipality of Jasper to support the evacuation in Jasper and Jasper National Park.Effective Tuesday at 2 p.m., the City of Edmonton said it will accept evacuees at Kennedale Site, Building #2, and support will be available 24/7. The Kennedale Site will provide all immediate needs for evacuees, including co-ordination of lodging and funding for food, water, clothing and hygiene items, pet daycare and healthcare. Sundre RCMP advised drivers about various roadways being impacted by wildfires in their area. RCMP said drivers leaving the area should be aware of extended delays and closures at Burnt Timbers Rd. at the intersection with Hwy. 40 and the trunk intersection of Hwy. 734 and TR. 302(a) at RR. 73 (a) in the north. It said Burnt Timbers Rd. 303(b) at Range Rd. 64(a) has delays and closures in the east. Range Road 579 to Dock Mills Rd. at Township Rd. 294 (B) has been affected in the south. Hwy. 40 at Harrold Creek Rd. 579 has been affected in the west. The City of Calgary said it continues to work with its partners to support wildfire evacuees to provide access to accommodations and other supports for people and pets evacuating from Jasper. As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., the City of Calgary said 108 evacuees have registered in the city. This includes 82 adults, eight seniors, 18 children, and no pets. Of these people, there were 53 Jasper residents and 55 tourists. At present, the City of Calgary said the Calgary Emergency Management Agency has provided 73 hotel rooms for evacuees at participating hotels.Alberta Emergency Alert (AEA) confirmed on Tuesday the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park have issued an evacuation order because of a wildfire south of the area. READ MORE: UPDATED: Jasper issues evacuation order because of nearby wildfireThis evacuation order is in effect for everyone located in Jasper and Jasper National Park. “The evacuation is progressing well,” said the AEA.