BREAKING: Video shows utter devastation in Jasper

Video taken in Jasper Thursday morning shows a sence of devastation.Posted to X, the video shows housesburnt to the ground and cars destroyed."Mom's and dad's house," says the videographer as he drives by a ruined house..Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland issued an open letter to the town's 4,500 residents.'I write to you today with profound sorrow as we begin to come to terms with the devastating impact of last night’s wildfire that has ravaged our beloved community. The destruction and loss that many of you are facing and feeling is beyond description and comprehension; my deepest sympathies go out to each of you," Ireland said."Our first priority continues to be your safety and well-being. The Incident Management Team together with responders on the ground, continue to work valiantly to protect our town — our home — and to coordinate supports for evacuees in other communities."Your resilience and strength have always been the backbone of our community. In the coming days and weeks, we will rally together, support one another, and begin the daunting process of recovery.Please continue to be patient and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.".Jasper National Park confirmed people’s worst fears,“Today has been an exceptionally difficult day for Jasperites, incident personnel, and everyone who loves Jasper,” tweeted Jasper National Park officials.It said structural firefighters continue to work to save as many structures as possible and to protect critical infrastructure. It added many more structural firefighters are on the way to provide assistance. As the photos and videos circulating online show, it said significant loss has happened in Jasper. It pointed out it is “sensitive that residents, business owners, visitors and those with connections to Jasper want to know the state of their homes, businesses, treasures, and favourite places.”Park officials said its focus “continues to be on saving as many structures as possible.” At this time, it could not report on the extent of the damage to particular locations or neighbourhoods. “We are grateful for the support, encouragement, care, and kind words we have received from all over the country and world,” it said. Jasper went up in flames on Wednesday, with a popular lodge and many other buildings burning up. READ MORE: UPDATED: Town of Jasper ablaze, fire reaches historic Park Lodge, military on the wayParks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park had found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon.