All that's left of a house in Jasper
All that's left of a house in JasperCourtesy X
Alberta

BREAKING: Video shows utter devastation in Jasper

Loading content, please wait...
Wildfires
Gratitude
Firefighters
Flames
Jasper
Jasper National Park
Loss
Difficultness
Structures
Lodge
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news