Jasper wildfire jurisdiction falls on all three levels of government

Social media was divided on Wednesday about the Jasper wildfire, with half the people blaming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for it and the other half blaming Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.The answer is complicated.Jurisdiction on managing wildfires in Jasper falls under the local, Alberta, and Canadian governments due to it being a town located in a province and national park. However, the Municipality of Jasper said the local government is responsible for many matters such as firefighting within the townsite. “Jasper National Park is managed by Parks Canada (the Canadian/Federal Government),” said the Municipality of Jasper in a statement.“The Municipality of Jasper was formed by the Province of Alberta on July 20, 2001.”In the Municipality of Jasper, there is a mayor and town council elected every four years by Jasper residents to manage various matters. The current Jasper mayor and town council were elected in 2021 and serve for four years. To manage the wildfires, the Municipality of Jasper oversees the Jasper Fire Department (JFD), which consists of Fire Chief Mathew Conte, Deputy Fire Chief Don Smith, and an administrative assistant.“The department also employs a contracted Training Officer and 25 volunteer firefighters, making up the Jasper Volunteer Fire Brigade,” it said. “The Jasper Volunteer Fire Brigade is a dedicated group of volunteers who provide the Jasper townsite and Jasper National Park front country with firefighting and rescue services.”Moreover, the JFD’s response area includes the Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park and areas along Highway 16 west to Mount Robson, BC. It runs about 100 full response calls per year.The Alberta government said the Municipality of Jasper was formed as a specialized municipality, so it has jurisidictions over matters involving it. “‘Municipality of Jasper’ is the area formerly known as Jasper Improvement District,” said the Alberta government. Parks Canada Minister Steven Guilbeault said the federal government’s new outline for Jasper National Park better aligns with its vision. “Management plans are developed by a dedicated team at Parks Canada through extensive consultation and input from indigenous partners, other partners and stakeholders, local communities, as well as visitors past and present,” said Guilbeault. “I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this plan for their commitment and spirit of co-operation.”As Parks Canada minister, Guilbeault applauded this collaboration and was pleased to approve the Jasper National Park of Canada Management Plan.Natural Resources Canada (NRC) confirmed the choice to fight a wildfire or let it burn “is based on a hierarchy of priorities set by the government agency responsible for fire management where the fire is burning.”“In most of Canada’s forests, provincial and territorial agencies have the responsibility for wildland fire management,” said NRC. “Areas where federal government agencies are responsible include national parks and military bases.”NRC said high-priority areas for protection include residential communities, high-value commercial forests, and recreational sites. Meanwhile, it said low-priority sites are wilderness parks and low-value commercial forests.Jasper caught on fire on Wednesday, with a popular lodge and many other buildings in it up in flames.READ MORE: UPDATED: Town of Jasper ablaze, fire reaches historic Park Lodge, military on the wayParks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park have found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon.