if you're looking for a job in Canada and can't find one, move to Alberta.
On Monday, a second "Alberta is Calling" campaign was launched to attract more skilled workers from across Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
The UCP said Alberta’s economy continues to grow and diversify, including high-demand sectors like skilled trades, health care, food service and hospitality, accounting, engineering and technology.
“As Alberta continues to create jobs, attract investment and diversify its economy, we are once again putting out a call for skilled workers to join our great province and appreciate the quality of life that Alberta has to offer," Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean said at a Monday press conference.
"It is the Renewed Alberta Advantage and I encourage more people to experience it for themselves.”
In summer 2022, the UCP launched the Alberta is Calling campaign to help address labour shortages across industries, throughout the province. The first campaign targeted Canadians living in Toronto and Vancouver, while this second campaign turns its attention toward Canadians living in the Maritimes, and parts of Ontario including London, Hamilton, Windsor and Sudbury.
“Since last summer, nearly 70,000 individuals have moved here, the largest inflow of people we have seen in two decades," Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, said.
"Between opportunity and quality of life, Alberta has a fantastic value proposition and the Alberta is Calling campaign has helped to share this message. We look forward to welcoming even more Canadians to Alberta soon.”
The campaign highlights Alberta’s economic advantages including the booming technology and innovation sector as well as offering the highest weekly earnings and lowest taxes in Canada.
In addition, the campaign once again promotes lifestyle attractions including Calgary, North America’s most liveable city, and access to world-famous mountains and parks for year-round hiking, skiing, biking, and more than 300 days of sunshine per year.
“Alberta’s vibrant and diverse restaurant sector is one of the province’s largest employers," Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president of Western Canada Restaurants Canada, said.
"However, coming out of the pandemic there are almost 18,000 vacancies in the restaurant sector for vital roles like managers, chefs, and prep cooks. That is why Restaurants Canada is pleased to support the relaunched Alberta is Calling campaign.”
The new phase of Alberta is Calling is launching in:
Atlantic Canada
- St. Johns NL, Charlottetown PE, Moncton & Saint John NB, and Halifax NS
Ontario
- Hamilton, London, Windsor, Sudbury, Sault St. Marie, North Bay, Chatham, Timmons and Cornwall.
According to Alberta’s Short-Term Employment Forecast, high and moderately high demand occupations include:
- Restaurant and food service managers
- Software engineers and designers
- Web designers and developers
- Transport truck drivers
- Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses
- Accounting technicians and bookkeepers
- Shippers and receivers
"We're excited about people relocating to Alberta making this their home and enjoying the amazing high quality of life," Jean said.
A simple intelligence test is all that is required for Alberta citizenship. Do you think the NDP or Liberal Party wants Alberta to succeed, and do you support more money in your pocket, or in the government's hands? If you can't honestly answer those questions out loud publicly, please stay where you are. Otherwise welcome to Alberta!
Texas has experienced a lot of migration from California. They left California to escape the deteriorating economy, high housing prices, and high crime of Democrat California for the opportunities Texas offer. The problem is they brought their politics with them and now Texas has a substantial number of Democrat voters.
Edmonton has not been conservative for 25 years and now Calgary is going that way as well. I would not be so eager to recruit Liberal/NDP voters from eastern Canada.
