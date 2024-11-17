Jean says feds shooting the Golden Goose with emissions cap

Alberta Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean said by bringing forward the oil and gas emissions cap, the Canadian government is “shooting the Golden Goose.”Jean predicted Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault's emissions cap will devastate the Alberta economy and create division across Canada. “He brags about no other country doing this, well, there is a reason for that,” tweeted Jean.“We must #ScraptheCap!”He included a graphic with a quote from the Business Council of Alberta that said the emissions cap “is a discriminatory and divisive policy proposal — the epitome of bad public policy.”.Guilbeault announced on November 4 the Canadian government has told oil and gas companies to cut 33% of their greenhouse gas emissions before 2033..'I'M PISSED': Smith condemns federal emissions cap, warns of major economic impact\n\n.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in the 2021 election campaign he would force the energy sector to comply with the Canadian government’s pollution policies. “Today, the Government of Canada introduced draft regulations to put a clear limit on greenhouse gas pollution from oil and gas production,” said the Canadian government.Jean followed up by saying the Alberta government will always stand up for industry leaders, who continue to lead the way on responsible energy development. “We must Scrap the Cap!” he said. He included a graphic with a quote from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers that said the emissions cap would lead to lower production and exports, fewer jobs, lower GDP, and less revenue for governments to fund infrastructure and social services. .Alberta Premier Danielle Smith sounded enraged on November 4 about the emissions cap the Canadian government brought forward, saying it violates the Canadian Constitution. .'I'M PISSED': Smith condemns federal emissions cap, warns of major economic impact\n\n.In a stern, annoyed voice, Smith pointed out Section 92A of the Canadian Constitution gives provinces exclusive jurisdiction over non-renewable natural resource development and that the emissions cap will require a production cut of about one million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2030 and 2.1 million barrels per day by 2035. “We will continue to defend our province and our constitutional rights,” said Smith.