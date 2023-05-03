Brian Jean

Brian Jean

UCP MLA's presented two independent reports Wednesday showing NDP leader Rachel Notley’s plan to mandate a net-zero electricity grid by 2035 is not only unrealistic, but the most expensive promise in Alberta political history.

The plan effectively means Alberta will need to shut down or retrofit most of its natural gas power plants that generate the vast majority of electricity for the province.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

Notley just marches to Justin Trudeau's beat. She could care less about the well being of Albertans. They may as well rename the NDP to the Alberta Marxist Party.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Didn't I just read Ontario is going to build natural gas power generation capacity? I guess the NDP is hoping net zero power generation is the equivalent of sawing off the limb you're sitting on. [scared]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.