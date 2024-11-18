Jean says prospects of Keystone XL Pipeline's revival high amid Trump’s re-election

Alberta Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean said he thinks the Keystone XL Pipeline could be revived now that US President-Elect Donald Trump will be heading back to the White House. During the US presidential election campaign, Jean pointed out Trump sent out those signals. “But that’s up to him and his administration the same as it is up to a private sector company to come forward and take that project on,” said Jean at a Monday press scrum. “We expect this time some US company that would see that as a real benefit for them.” Trump raised the possibility of resurrecting the corpse of the Keystone XL Pipeline as a centerpiece of his administration’s energy policy in August if he was elected US president in November. .Trump resurrects ghost of Keystone XL twice in one week; ‘drill, baby, drill’.He criticized Biden for cancelling Keystone XL on his first day in office. If built, it would have employed about 48,000 union workers and pumped another 830,000 barrels per day of Alberta crude to the Gulf of Mexico.Jean followed up by saying Trump has been convinced by economics, which indicate Keystone XL has tremendous benefits. “We’ve seen the change in the Trans Mountain Pipeline and what it’s done to the differential and just generally for producers,” he said. “So I think it’s no question that it would be a great move by the Americans.” As he said before, the Alberta government is waiting for a private investor and believes the American government will move forward on that because of the opportunities. Alberta taxpayers were out $1.3 billion after plans for Keystone XL were officially shelved in 2021..Keystone XL project officially dead – Alberta taxpayers out $1.3 billion.TC Energy announced it was shutting it down, and former Alberta premier Jason Kenney said his government had reached an exit agreement with it, leaving taxpayers on the hook for $1.3 billion.Kenney gave TC Energy a $1.5 billion cash sum and another $6 billion in loan guarantees to try to get it to move forward with an expansion through the US.