Repeat offenders should remain behind bars, not get bail, said Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP Candidate Brian Jean.
On Tuesday, Jean said Alberta needs to make sure repeat offenders stop coming out into society until they're ready to adapt appropriately and respect society.
"We see the same people continuing to cause the same problems without any solution and the federal government's jurisdiction on this matter is troubling because they don't do enough on it," Jean said.
"We need to keep these people in jail and we need to take it more seriously than what the federal government's doing. The truth is we need jail not bail."
Jean said he knows this because he worked in the justice system. He is a non-practicing lawyer now, but he was a litigator in northern Alberta for more than a decade.
Justice Minister David Lametti introduced new legislation to reform the bail system. The changes are intended to address repeat violent offenders and offences involving firearms and other dangerous weapons.
The proposed changes would create new reverse-onus bail conditions for those charged with serious violent offences involving a weapon who were convicted of a similar crime within the last five years.
The burden of proof will shift from prosecutors to offenders, with the offender required to prove in court why they should be released on bail.
Poilievre made a recent stop in Edmonton, and spoke about his "common sense plan" to bring home safe streets.
"What's happening to our cities?" Poilievre asked as sirens could be heard wailing in the distance.
"After eight years of Justin Trudeau and a costly coalition with the NDP, Trudeau and the NDP truly caused this crime with policies that allow the same repeat violent offenders loose on our streets to terrorize people."
Poilievre said Trudeau and the NDP gave Canada crime, chaos, drugs and disorder. Poilievre listed a series of violent crimes which occurred in Edmonton and Calgary in the last 24 hours.
"You have the same violent people back on the street the same day they're arrested, they will do more violence," Poilievre said.
