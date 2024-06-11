Jean says world needs more Alberta oil and gas, not less

Despite assertions to the contrary, the world is clamouring for more Alberta oil and gas — not less.And Alberta is more than ready and willing to provide it to countries in Asia despite assertions from the federal government there is no business case for exports of products like LNG, Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean told a captive audience of energy industry professionals in Calgary on Tuesday..“What I heard over and over again is that there is a global market for our energy, not just oil and gas — but also for our innovation, for our expertise,“Energy Minister Brian Jean.Speaking at the Global Energy Show, Jean said his recent trip to Japan underscored the point.“They have a little bit of a different business ideal, but the truth is they need our energy and they know they need our energy and we are a true number one choice for energy in the world for many different environments, including Japan and Korea, and others, if we can just get our energy to them,” he said.“What I heard over and over again is that there is a global market for our energy, not just oil and gas — but also for our innovation, for our expertise, for our companies that lead the mining and oil and gas industry. And what I hear, notwithstanding some of the opposition… so many other things are definitely needed and wanted by the world.”Going global was clearly the theme of Jean’s remarks, as Alberta shifts from being a regional player to the energy supplier of choice for growing global demand..His message contrasted with that of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said in Calgary last Friday that lower global demand for traditional oil and gas was an indisputable fact even as he defended his government’s carbon tax.That is the situation we're facing right now. It's not me who's decided that the world is changing the way we consume energy. That's happening,” he told the Canadian Municipalities conference. “And if Alberta and Canada are going to be part of that transformation and indeed, benefit from continuing to provide energy to the world, we have to continue to invest in transforming and reducing our emissions while we continue to provide energy to the world and the price on pollution.”.“The demand for energy is going to remain strong and the opportunity for Alberta and Alberta companies is tremendous. We believe we are a big part of the energy solution to the world.”Brian Jean.But Jean, and the Alberta government, begged to differ.Jean pointed to the start of the Trans Mountain pipeline as an example of global demand for Alberta’s energy production. The start of the LNG Canada project next year will further underscore the point.Likewise for critical minerals, which Alberta holds in abundance — many of which are associated with conventional oil and gas production. But it’s not just raw materials the world wants — and needs — it’s also Alberta’s technology and expertise in areas like emissions reduction and carbon capture that are also in demand.“The demand for energy is going to remain strong and the opportunity for Alberta and Alberta companies is tremendous,” he said. “We believe we are a big part of the energy solution to the world.”.“One of the number one requests I get from other jurisdictions internationally right now is how do you do CCUS Can you help us do this?”The Global energy Show is the largest of its kind in Canada and one of the biggest in the world. Over the next three days more than 30,000 delegates from 100 countries will flock through the Stampede grounds.