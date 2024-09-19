Jennifer Johnson’s Alberta UCP nomination rival calls for her re-admission into caucus

Former Alberta United Conservative Party nomination candidate Dusty Myshrall (Lacombe-Ponoka), who was the runner-up to Independent MLA Jennifer Johnson in that race, encouraged its MLAs at its next caucus meeting to vote to let her into it. While Johnson and Myshrall do not always see eye to eye, he said he felt compelled to speak up in her defence after a recent video on social media going viral. “In this specific video, MLA Johnson conducted herself with class and respectful compassion — all while under a tremendous amount of public pressure,” said Myshrall in a Wednesday statement. “She ought to be commended for that.” .Calgary transgender activist Victoria Bucholtz made a spectacle at a public meeting she was in with Johnson on Monday after she refused to recognize transgender women as women..Calgary trans activist demands Independent MLA say trans women are women .Johnson, who has been barred from the Alberta UCP caucus for comparing transgender children in schools to feces, was accused of paying lip service to the issue after Bucholtz said she needed to know where she stands on various issues, particularly transgender rights. “Will you state on the record right now trans women are women?” said Bucholtz. While Myshrall and Johnson do not always agree, he said he knows her heart “is in the right place and believes she is acting in good faith.” He added she conducted herself with class in this meeting and is regrettable she was treated with disrespect. Myshrall concluded by saying this meeting does not appear to be a productive engagement. He called for people to create “room to respectfully disagree while still working in the same direction.” “I thank the MLA for her determination and grit in continuing to represent and fight for Lacombe-Ponoka, even under difficult circumstances,” he said. Johnson said the the Lacombe Pride Society, Ponoka Pride Society, Central Alberta Pride Society and other Pride groups requested a meeting with her, and she was happy to meet with them and hear their concerns as her constituents. “I looked forward to a respectful and informative meeting with them,” she said. “This meeting was at the request and arranged by a constituent of the Lacombe-Ponoka riding, and I was happy to accept their invitation to meet.”.She confirmed Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, her office, and the UCP were not involved or aware of this meeting and did not have to deal with her future as an Independent MLA. Additionally, she said she supports the work of Smith and the Alberta government and looks forward to working with MLAs in the fall session on the parental rights bill and other ones. Johnson acknowledged in 2023 Smith would be barring her from sitting in the UCP caucus if she was elected because she equated schools producing transgender children to mixing feces into cookies. .Dropped Alberta UCP candidate says she wants to earn back party’s trust.“This morning I had a productive conversation with the Transgender Equality Society of Alberta, and I am willing to meet with any community group to educate myself on their concerns,” she said. “My intention is to earn my seat back on the United Conservative team, but should you give me the opportunity to be your MLA, I will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for the residents of Lacombe-Ponoka and represent you to the best of my ability at the legislature.”Smith said on September 10 her gender identity policies will provide Johnson with a platform for her to explain her beliefs and rebuild bridges with sexual minorities..Smith says gender identity policies could provide Independent MLA with redemption .The Alberta government will be bringing forward three gender identity bills — one about banning gender transitions in minors, another about informing parents about what happens with their children in schools, and a third about protecting women in sports. “And I think Ms. Johnson will have the opportunity to participate in all that discussion and I hope be able to provide some clarity on where she stands on these issues and be able to provide some comfort that she’s going to govern for all of her constituents,” she said..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. 