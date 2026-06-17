Job creation, responsible government, and shared prosperity headline Alberta NDP's economic vision

EDMONTON — The Alberta NDP introduced their economic vision on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for what they believe will be job-driven economic growth, a return to responsible government, and shared economic prosperity among Albertans. "I'm tired of hearing from moms and dads in the community who stopped buying grapes because they can't afford grapes for their kids," said Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi. "We've created a society where grapes are only for the wealthy. It cannot continue. It cannot continue like this.".The party's economic plan will look to erase Alberta's $9.4 billion deficit using three pillars. "I managed to pass 11 straight balanced budgets at the City of Calgary with the lowest residential property taxes in the country," Nenshi said. "So, when you're deft about it, when you're smart about it, you can get these things done."Their first element focuses on building Alberta's economy through job growth by investing in skills and training, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and attracting investment through a "head office strategy." "You know, all my years as mayor, we celebrated the opening of head offices in Alberta," Nenshi, the former mayor of Calgary, said. "Now we see them leaving Alberta, and it's time to get back to make sure those good jobs and that decision making happens in the province. "And it means building a more resilient economy, focusing not just on energy as the cornerstone of our economy, but energy in all its forms, conventional and unconventional, clean, green, renewable." .The party's previously released energy policy calls for building a pipeline from northern Alberta to the southern B.C. coast, a route that runs counter to the UCP's proposed northern B.C. pathway, which has faced First Nations opposition. Nenshi said their second economic pillar will focus on responsible government, including cutting waste. He pointed to the UCP's decision to divide Alberta's health care industry between four ministries, along with Alberta Health Service's procurement scandal, as examples of unnecessary spending. "Will that balance the budget? Probably not," Nenshi said. "Will it help us focus our spending on things that make a difference to opens? Absolutely, it will.".Their final pillar focuses on shared prosperity. "Right now, we have what's called a K-shaped economy, where some people are doing very, very well, and large numbers of Albertans are doing worse," Nenshi said. He claims that when Alberta is thriving, every Albertan deserves to thrive as well, and the NDP will attempt to accomplish its goal by investing in public services, education, and health care, and using its affordability agenda to reduce the cost of living. "The key that I want people to understand is that government has a role in building the economy," Nenshi said. "You have to be laser-focused on jobs and on growth. You have to be laser-focused on spending within your means and on sharing prosperity with all Albertans." "Sadly, this government is a government that doesn't really particularly like governing. They like scoring political points."