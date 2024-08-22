Judge says Calgary pastor Reimer harassed library manager to try to cancel drag event

A judge found Mission7 Pastor Derek Reimer engaged in criminal harassment by video recording the manager of a library where a drag queen story time was scheduled and sharing it to Facebook. Postmedia reported Wednesday Calgary Court of Justice Justice Karen Molle said Reimer’s conduct was meant to intimidate Saddletown Library manager Shannon Slater into cancelling a drag queen story time and led to her having concerns about her safety. In addition to the criminal harassment charge, Molle convicted Reimer of breaching his release conditions by communicating with drag queen story hour participants when he was out on bail. However, Molle dismissed two charges of causing a public disturbance against him. This was because the amplification device he used to protest two other events was like shouting and would not disturb people’s activities. She said he had communicated with Slater by going to the Saddletown Library when he recorded their interaction with a sports camera and in a Facebook post where he denounced her for holding a drag queen story time. “Mr. Reimer intentionally communicated with Ms. Slater so that she would be intimidated and stop a Reading with Royalty event,” said Molle.“There is no question that Derek Reimer caused Ms. Slater to fear for her safety.”While Reimer had disputed the charges, Crown attorney Matt Dalidowicz said his behaviour was criminal harassment.He had the shared the video to Facebook, saying she “thinks it’s OK to have a pervert grooming drag queen story hour involving little children this Tuesday @ 1 p.m.”“If you’re appalled at this as well, she can be reached @ 403.260.---- to express your disgust,” he said. “And or join us Sunday @ 4 p.m. and tell her in person as we blast the announcement of the upcoming sexualization of children to the community.”.Although she had defended the drag queen story time, he said she was facilitating a pervert grooming session. “You know what I find offensive?” he said. “Corrupting kids.” She ended the conversation with him. In response, he said he would post the video and make her name known. Reimer’s lawyer Andrew MacKenzie said these two incidents and a text message she received from another person saying “shame on you” would not meet the threshold to obtain a criminal harassment conviction. While she felt her safety had been threatened, MacKenzie said that was unrealistic and would have been more concerned about her reputation. Rather than be construted as harassment, MacKenzie said the “shame on you” text should be conflated with being ashamed of herself for risking her reputation. Reimer is waiting on a verdict expected in September about charges related to a protest against a drag queen story hour at the Seton Library in 2023. Dalidowicz said he should be convicted of causing a disturbance and mischief for this incident, but MacKenzie argued his conduct was only a distraction. The date for his sentencing hearing will be set on Friday. He remains out on bail. Reimer confirmed a judge had found him guilty of criminal harassment for expressing his opposition about drag queen story times to Slater. “For posting the video of our interaction on Facebook and saying we’ll be back (to protest) if the event continues,” he said. “This charge is punishable up to two years, and I will be posting the sentencing date soon.”.He quoted from Isaiah, saying the courts oppose righteous people and justice is nowhere to be found. This means truth stumbles in the streets and honesty outlawed. Reimer was first arrested in 2023 after he disrupted a drag queen story hour at Seton Library.READ MORE: WATCH: Calgary pastor arrested for protesting drag queen story time“You’re under arrest for your respective warrants,” said a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer..Two CPS officers put Reimer’s hands behind his back and walked him towards a police cruiser.Reimer had been taken into custody for violating his bail conditions by rallying against the City of Calgary’s anti-protest bylaw near a library during an all ages drag event in 2023. READ MORE: WATCH: Calgary pastor arrested for demonstrating against anti-protest restrictions“You are currently under arrest for breaching your 200 metre no go conditions,” said a CPS officer. .Two CPS officers grabbed Reimer behind his arms. He went onto his knees. Reimer was taken into custody for a third time for demonstrating against a drag queen story hour near a Calgary Public Library location in 2023. READ MORE: WATCH: Calgary pastor arrested for third time for protesting drag event“What are you guys doing?” said a man. “He’s so far away.”