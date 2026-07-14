Alberta

Judge temporarily freezes top Alberta independence advocate's assets over alleged misappropriation of funds

Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath are leaning on a stack of petition boxes as they get ready to submit them to Elections Alberta.
Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath are leaning on a stack of petition boxes as they get ready to submit them to Elections Alberta. WS: Will Vasseur
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Independence
Calgary lawyer Jeffrey Rath
Stay Free Alberta
Alberta referendum 2026
Tallcree First Nation
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news