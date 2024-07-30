KDays finishes with 33% increase in attendance from 2023

KDays said Explore Edmonton determined there was a 33% increase in attendance at the festival in 2024 compared to the one in 2023. The total for it was 741,905 people. It added its highest day attendance was 127,875 people. “We are extremely happy with this year’s KDays and attendance,” said Explore Edmonton Director, KDays Jessie Radies in a Monday press release. “Despite the heavy smoke and extreme heat in the first five days, Edmonton really turned out for the best 10 days of summer.” KDays said it was made possible by the hundreds of Explore Edmonton staff, volunteers, North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) staff, dozens of community partners, and the 515 vendors and exhibitors across the grounds.It featured several new programs and features, including Slam Fest Wrestling with Top Talent Wrestling, two new NAME thrill rides, Klondike Park, the Happy Beer Garden, Park After Dark, and Taylor Shines: Swifties Dance Party. The Indigenous Experience continued to celebrate heritage and resilience with immersive activities, performances, shopping, and traditional arts. KDays pointed out eight misting stations were added to the grounds due to the extreme heat this year. It added four semi-permanent shade structures were built. Two-hundred thirty-nine thousand people were provided access through tickets and partnerships with local schools, community groups, and wildfire evacuees. More than 4,000 hours of volunteer service happened over the 10 days. Radies concluded by saying KDays “remains a safe, family-friendly event that all Edmontonians can take part in.” “We’ve been very intentional to include programming that reflects the diverse city we live in, so it’s been reassuring to see the increase in attendance this year and people enjoying everything that KDays has to offer,” said Radies. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said at the Premier’s KDays Pancake Breakfast on July 19 Edmonton is nicknamed Festival City for not just the province but all of Canada. READ MORE: Smith says KDays shows off Edmonton's festival sceneHowever, Smith said KDays is the signature event. “It’s an opportunity to come together,” said Smith.