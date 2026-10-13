Alberta

Kenney calls for redivision of conservative voters over Alberta independence

Former premiers Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley speaking to reporters about Alberta's upcoming independence referendum question.
Former premiers Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley speaking to reporters about Alberta's upcoming independence referendum question. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Rachel Notley
Alberta Independence
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Edmonton Chamber Of Commerce
Alberta referendum 2026
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