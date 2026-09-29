Alberta

Kenney, Fildebrandt among speakers set to debate Alberta independence at Calgary conference

Derek Fildebrandt and Bruce Pardy will debate Jason Kenney and Elan Harper in final major debate on Alberta independence before October 19 referendum vote
Jason Kenney and Elan Harper will debate Derek Fildebrandt and Bruce Pardy on the topic of Alberta independence at the 2026 Canada Strong and Free Conference
Jason Kenney and Elan Harper will debate Derek Fildebrandt and Bruce Pardy on the topic of Alberta independence at the 2026 Canada Strong and Free Conference Jackson Loy
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Derek Fildebrandt
Bruce Pardy
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney
Canada Strong And Free Conference
Alberta federalism
Alberta independance
Alberta independence debate
Elan Harper
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