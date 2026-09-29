Kenney, Fildebrandt among speakers set to debate Alberta independence at Calgary conference

CALGARY — Outspoken proponents of Alberta independence will join top federalist speakers at this year's Canada Strong and Free Conference (CSFN) in Calgary to debate the future of Alberta and its role in confederation.Speaking in favour of independence will be Derek Fildebrandt, the publisher and CEO of the Western Standard, as well as Bruce Pardy, a professor of law at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.Against them, speaking on the side of remaining in Canada, will be former Alberta Premier and leader of the United Conservative Party, Jason Kenney, alongside Elan Harper, a tax professional specializing in Canadian and international business tax.This will mark the most high-profile debate on the topic of Alberta independence and, with the debate set to take place just three days before the referendum vote itself, may serve as a deciding factor for many Albertans who are still undecided which way they will vote."CSFN Calgary 2026 will put the sovereignty question on stage with a high-energy debate. Leave versus remain. Live. Unscripted. In front of the people who will be casting ballots three days later," a press release announcing the debate reads.The exchange between Kenney and Fildebrandt in particular will be interesting as both men have been longstanding figures on opposite sides of the independence debate..A pathway for change: Fildebrandt and Bratt debate Alberta independence.Kenny, a longstanding champion of Canadian federalism, has argued that the independence movement is mainly made up of "frustrated federalists," meaning those who fundamentally don't want to see Alberta break away from Canada but see the independence movement as a way to "send a message" to Ottawa to get more concessions for the West.For his part, Fildebrandt has been a prominent figure in the Alberta autonomist/independence movement, being the former leader of the libertarian-autonomist Freedom Conservative Party of Alberta, and has previously engaged in a debate on the topic of independence with MRU political science professor Duane Bratt.The theme of the event is "Canadian Renewal: Energy, Enterprise, and Western Leadership," highlighting that the focus of the conference will be on not only the future of Canada but also Western Canada's role in that future.Other speakers at the event include Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Reform Party founder Preston Manning, as well as other politicians, journalists, and industry executives.The conference will run over two days, from October 15 to October 16 at the BMO Centre on the Stampede Grounds in Calgary; the debate is set to take place on the second day of the conference and will mark the final major event of the conference before the final keynote address.