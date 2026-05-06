Kenney lawyers up after Centurion Project publishes his personal details

EDMONTON— Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney intends to seek legal counsel after leaders from The Centurion Project revealed his personal information allegedly extracted from an Elections Alberta data breach. "Over the past few years I have received no shortage of threats from people broadly associated with the separatist / antivax / far right movement in Alberta," wrote Kenney in an X post on Tuesday. "So it is disturbing that my personal information is now broadly available, particularly in those circles."Kenney's post came hours after Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi shared screenshots from a recording of a Centurion Project meeting, in which the project's founder, David Parker, demonstrated how to use the database of Alberta electors by sharing Kenney's information. "While I have been targeted specifically, the broader data breach may also effect vulnerable Albertans, including victims of domestic violence, journalists, activists, judges, and other public servants for years to come," Kenney wrote. "I will retain legal counsel to seek advice on recourse regarding this outrageous and potentially dangerous violation of my personal privacy.".The Cenutrion Project allegedly assembled its public database, at least in part, using information extracted from a copy of Alberta's List of Electors that Elections Alberta had issued to the Republic Party of Alberta for conducting party business.The alleged data breach has sparked concerns about the safety of vulnerable individuals and has raised doubts about the validity of Stay Free Alberta's independence petition and the entire Alberta independence movement."Mr. Speaker, it's not okay that there are people in this chamber, people who are former Premiers, including former Premier Rachel Notley, people who might be at risk of domestic violence, people who are in positions of authority and might be at risk," said Premier Danielle Smith during Question Period on Tuesday."It's not okay that any of them have had their data breached, which is why we take this seriously, and we will not do anything to interfere with the investigation that is currently ongoing by the RCMP and the EPS, because criminal charges may be involved. In addition to the investigation being done by the Chief Electoral Officer, we have to let it play out.".Elections Alberta has issued guidelines for individuals who are concerned about their data being shared."Be aware and vigilant. Watch for unexpected mail or missing statements, emails, or phone calls such as debt collection calls for unknown accounts," reads an Elections Alberta statement issued on Thursday."Be skeptical of texts and emails claiming to help reclaim your information. Do not click links and go only to the official websites of entities you know. Legitimate organizations will not ask for sensitive information via email or text.""Consider setting up information monitoring through your internet web browser, antivirus protection, and financial institution.""If you think you are a victim of identity theft, you should make a report to the police immediately.".Elections Alberta received its first notice about the project's potential use of the list in early April, but did not instigate an investigation after an initial inquiry failed to provide sufficient grounds for concern about a breach.A second notice was issued to Elections Alberta on April 27, after which they found sufficient evidence and initiated an investigation, followed by a cease-and-desist order issued to The Centurion Project on April 29.Albertans learned of the alleged data breach on April 30, when Elections Alberta announced that its investigation found reason to believe the list issued to the Republican Party of Alberta was used by the Centurion Project in its database to coordinate its Alberta independence advocacy.The Centurion Project said that it "relied on a third party" to provide information for its database."The Centurion Project is aware of recent allegations regarding the app’s data. We have taken action to shutdown the app until we can ensure that the dataset is compliant with Alberta and Federal privacy laws."Cameron Davies, the leader of the Republican Party of Alberta, told the Western Standard that his party allowed "third party" vendors to access information from the electoral list to conduct party business on their behalf."Upon hearing there was an alleged breach or misuse of RPA electoral data we issued an immediate cease and desist to all party vendors who had permitted access to our list to conduct work on our behalf," wrote Davies.