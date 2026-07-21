Kenney rips Alberta NDP for 'brain dead partisanship' following new U.S. tariffs

EDMONTON — Former Premier Jason Kenney criticized the Alberta NDP for taking a jab at Premier Danielle Smith's relationship with the U.S. government in light of their 50% tariff on select Canadian goods on Monday, claiming that leaders need to focus on national unity. "Opposition parties have a right & responsibility to offer constructive criticism on how governments are managing this crisis, but within a broader context of national unity that transcends brain dead partisanship," reads a post by Kenney on Monday. .Kenney's comments came in response to an Alberta NDP post that shared an article about President Donald Trump's tariffs and took a jab at Smith’s efforts to strengthen economic partnerships between Alberta and the U.S."Despite Danielle Smith prioritizing her relationship with the Trump Administration, they just announced 50% tariffs on Canadian exports," reads the Alberta NDP's post. "Albertans are paying the price while she puts her political interests first." Smith praised Alberta's economic ties with the U.S. during an address at the Pacific Northwest Economic Region summit in Edmonton on Monday prior to the tariffs being announced. .Kenney claims the federal government and Prime Minister Mark Carney should not be blamed for Trump's "erratic, bad faith attacks on our economy," but "It's even more absurd to blame a provincial government." Trump imposed a 50% tariff on a range of Canadian goods on Monday, including cars, alcohol, and dairy, because he believes Canada has discriminated against U.S. commerce.Kenney refuted allegations that Canada had instigated the tariffs, claiming that Canada has been a good neighbour, a great trading partner and a reliable ally. "Is it legitimate to criticize how Canadian leaders are dealing with the constant threats from Washington? Of course, we’re a democracy," Kenney wrote. "But it is absurd to blame Canada or Canadian governments for the constant lies, disparagement, attacks, and threats."