Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, took a swing at the "alt-Right-wing" media recently in an interview, saying it was to blame for woes he had in power.
Kenney spoke with The Hub’s new series The Business of Government, which is hosted by journalist and best-selling author, Amanda Lang, about how government works and, more importantly, why it sometimes doesn’t work.
During the interview, Lang asked Kenney, "When you are premier, as you were in a time of great stress as you were in the pandemic, and issues come up that are polarizing as they did, I’m curious about your take on if there’s been a shift if it’s harder to do hard things now?"
Kenney replied, "I think the answer broadly is yes; there’s greater polarization on social media."
"I think it has obviously helped to amplify that. It’s harder to communicate. I mean, look, COVID was unique in pretty much every respect, okay? So I don’t think we can draw a lot of broader lessons about our political system or system of government from, hopefully, the aberration of COVID," Kenney said.
"But it certainly highlighted. It magnified the growing polarization. And I found it, for example, in the COVID context, hard to communicate. And I think I’ve been credited through my 25 years in elected life, 30 years in public life for being a pretty good communicator, a fairly persuasive, but I found it almost impossible to persuade or even speak to some segments of the population in COVID."
Kenney then said he knew the interview was part of a "non-partisan series."
"I’ll break this down into more political terms, which is to say there are large segments of the population that have broadly come to distrust mainstream legacy media outlets," Kenney said.
"And I think mainstream legacy media have some responsibility for this. And so what’s happened is you’ve had the rise of alternative media, both on the Left and the Right. And often, their business model is the monetization of anger."
Kenney said he found out during COVID-19, there was a whole segment of the population that had opted out of mainstream institutional legacy media.
"Who was only, in one case, listening to alt-Right media, and who just kept seeing stories about nurses doing TikTok dances in empty hospitals," Kenney said.
"And that COVID was fake or massively exaggerated. And so those folks never heard what I had to say. And so they thought that these restrictions were done completely arbitrarily or for malicious reasons. So that’s an extreme example, but it’s one that certainly worries me."
Lang then asked Kenney, "Can we hope and assume that that was tied to the, as you say, we hope the anomaly that was a pandemic with all of the heightened fear and risk and everything that brought deep emotion to that, or is this a new era?"
Kenney replied, "I do think there is a small sliver of the population, and it’s a little larger in Alberta than the rest of Canada."
"That just seems incapable so far of getting past the frenzy of COVID anger on both sides, right?" Kenney said.
Kenney announced he would be stepping down as the premier in May of 2022 at a private gathering the UCP hosted at Spruce Meadows in Calgary.
Kenney actually survived the leadership review with support from 51.4% of members who voted “yes” to the question: “Do you approve of the current leader?”
And prior to the vote results, Kenney had repeatedly said he would stay on as leader if he received 50% plus one of support.
But he took the stage at the UCP campaign event and said the result was not what he hoped for.
"The mandate is not strong enough to continue," Kenney said as he announced his intent to resign as UCP leader.
READ MORE: Shock and tears greet Kenney's resignation
Audible gasps came up from the audience, who had initially cheered when the results were announced.
Kenney then asked the party to trigger a leadership race so Conservatives could unite and put the divisiveness of COVID-19 pandemic policies behind them.
“Clearly, a large number of our members want to clear the air with a leadership election," Kenney said in May 2022.
Kenney concluded his speech by saying it's time to get to the real news of the evening — the battle of Alberta.
There were 34,298 votes cast in the review.
Kenney has helmed the party for the last five years, after he merged the Progressive Conservative Party and the Wildrose Party under the UCP banner.
Albertans handed the UCP a majority mandate in 2019, just four years after the right vote-split resulted in Rachel Notley and the NDP’s shock victory. At 64%, the election saw the highest voter turnout since 1982, and marked the first time an incumbent government failed to win a second term.
(46) comments
Every slimy sleazy corrupted bought off elitist condescending patronizing scum sucking maggot politician and “health official” who perpetrated this OBVIOUS crime against humanity deserves the death penalty
Every one
Yup. And that attitude would be the “progressive” part of progressive conservative. Two words that don’t belong in the same sentence together just like “democratic socialist”. What a sleaseball. Man up loser.
"Alt Right media" ?? Look in the mirror Mr Kenney.
Oh the all powerful alt-right media. Give me a break. This guy was always a snake.
You know what Kenney should have said? How about “I’m sorry, went with the best info we had at the time, I made some mistakes as leader, but I was going with the best information had, as I’m everyone else, I now realize things should have been done differently, I am sorry for all the businesses lost, jobs lost and people hurt, if I could go back and do things differently I would” this is what Kenney should have said, but didn’t, instead he, as he seems to do lots of, blames others for his failure, I seem to think of another who does that? The PM, Justin Castro himself. Take some responsibility Kenney.
Unbelievable the treachery we are up against
His words: Some "That just seems incapable so far of getting past the frenzy of COVID anger on both sides, right?" Kenney said.
He has no concept of what he did to us. The lies, the flip-flops and total disregard for human dignity cannot be forgotten. He and every other leader in this country did this and I will not, cannot 'get past the frenzy of Covid anger' as Kenney & Hinshaw stoked the smouldering anger all along.
Well said don.vaillant. Kenney lacks self-awareness. He is looking outward to explain the loss of his support. He should instead look at his own actions and ask himself whether he earned the people's support. The best thing he did was to resign.
Ok, Kenny made many errors. But let’s talk facts. If Kenny had not created the UCP, we would still be under NDP rule. Let that sink in. Also he delivered on 85%’of his platform, in a pandemic. Also, It was his stewardship on the Budget that allowed the UCP to deliver a balanced budget before the election. This was a big achievement. Yes I personally do believe the COVID event was full of fake information, but in the first year of the event about 80% of people believed everything on TV. So how do you fight that?? JK just went along with it. Fact is JK did what the vast majority of people wanted. I did not like it but I saw most people around me did want the restrictions. But his biggest achievement is he new when to leave. By the time JK left the majority of UCP voters new COVID was over and even the many UCP types that supported the restrictions, like all 3 of my siblins, they were ready to move on. And all the UCP voters who were really mad came back because of Smith. So, JK and Smith kinda worked together to save the UCP. JK just stuck to what the majority wanted and kept those scared UCP voters from moving to the lock down loving NDP. Then once Smith came in she won back people like me. And by the grace of god, thankfully the UCP is still in power.
For me, t wasn’t so much what he was doing, all though he shouldn’t have done the things he did, it was how he treated Albertans, if you didn’t agree with him, he insulted Albertans, just like Notley did, he was a hypocrite, and “I was just following orders” didn’t work for certain people in 1940s Germany, I don’t accept that excuse today either. I was all in on Jason Kenney, then Covid hit, and like many I believe his true self came out, he acted like a dictator, he tried to bribe me with my own money to get the clot shot, he didn’t step up to the plate to defend us when the vaccine mandates where being implemented.
Well said FreeAlberta.
Kenney belongs in a cold, dark prison cell.
IF he had a spine - which proved to be non existent - he would be still the premier, but....And now - again - he blames somebody else.
Jason Kenney may not be the biggest disappointment to Canadian conservatives but he is right up there with Lyin’ Brian Mulroney and Hapless Joe Clark. He has joined a group of leftist politicians who infiltrated conservative parties only to be later exposed. May they all be forever despised for their blatant hypocrisy.
That’s exactly what happened to the Alberta PC party as well crotchety, at the end of Premier Klein’s premiership, a number of liberal/NDPers infiltrated the party, and we wound up with Stelmach, Redford then Prentice, and look where the PC party of Alberta is now, extinct.
Judas Kenney was an unprincipled career politician. When we needed a leader to do difficult and unpopular things, like promote the values of the party he was supposed to represent even when it was not politically expedient, he showed us that his own ambitions were more important than all else.
Well said peacefullow67. Kenney's stance during the pandemic was no different than Trudeau's and no different than China's. How is that "conservative"? It is perhaps understandable at the beginning. But when DeSantis and Noem were following a different path, I had hoped Kenney would too. DeSantis and Noem had physicians discuss the true science. They provided a counter-narrative. And again hoped against hope that Kenney would follow suit. Only to find him continue to do what China was doing. That said it all.
Only 8% of the global population is filled with alt-left Tyrants like Kenney. Kenney knows not what problems he faces.
He didn't learn a thing
Yes, we are and we beat you.
What are talking about. This ain't over. This is just getting started, you better believe that!
Maybe if he acted like a leader who supposedly represented a political party that believes in property rights, individual freedom and a restrained role for govt and not a craven and feckless careerist who let opinion polls and focus groups guide his decisions, he might still be premier. He could have been Canada's Ron DeSantis...instead he was Canada's Gavin Newsome.
Kenney has to be the biggest disappointment in conservative politics in 50 years. He never followed the Charter, he threw multiple religious leaders in prison and totally betrayed his based multiple times. The picture of him eating and drinking during the lockdown with no social distancing and no mask (as he ruined people's lives) said it all.
agree 100%
absolutely
He lost me long ago when he referred to lockdown dissidents as “unhinged” for daring to protest horrifically harmful government policies.
He is a very skillful gaslighter and a crafty orator, I’ll give him that. I stand in awe!
He insulted Albertans and continues to insult us even now ("small sliver of the population, and it’s a little larger in Alberta than the rest of Canada").
Although I did not support the Covid mandates, and thought they were ridiculous, that was only a small part of the reason that I thought he had to go. His lack of response to with the Fair Deal Panel recommendations was the nail in the coffin for me. He talked big to get elected but nothing changed and it did not look any were in the works. I hope that our current Premier remembers this but I am starting to lose faith already.
Nothing signifies Kenneys reign of error better than him sitting on the Redford palace patio, drinking fine scotch, with no masks, and no social distancing, all the while, locking down Albertans, throwing people in jail, sending out the goons from AHS to shut down businesses, and harass people at home and at church. This, to me will be forever burned into my memory, as my son lost his job due s vaccine mandate at CNRL, I despise this man, he fooled me into believing he was something he wasn’t, and I am embarrassed that I supported him and voted for him. Now it is time
For him to go away.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Well said.
🤡🌏
He lost me long ago with his reference to lockdown-dissidents as “unhinged”. I’ll give him one thing however, he is a master gaslighter. I’m in awe!
Sure was, I hear tell, and he had me fooled.
👍
Just leave, you ruined Alberta.
What a complete and utter pompous d-bag! Absolutely incapable of showing a little humility and admit he effed up and made mistakes and that he handled the scamdemic wrong?
I do want to thank him for being such a sack of sh*t though. It's because of him that we now have the best premier in the country.
Just returned from a drive out east and noticed many many restaurants and other small businesses boarded up still. My guess would be it was a result of the irrational shutdown of all small businesses while all the larger businesses were allowed to stay open.
Kenney replied, "I do think there is a small sliver of the population, and it’s a little larger in Alberta than the rest of Canada."
"That just seems incapable so far of getting past the frenzy of COVID anger on both sides, right?" Kenney
This is a peak into the mind of a sociopath. Keep in mind he is saying this while people are going hungry and losing their homes because he destroyed the economy and caused inflation. Maybe people would "just get over it" if their lives weren't ruined because of his actions. He takes zero accountability and still does not seem to understand that he is responsible for all the suffering under which everyone is living. I take great pride in having a very tiny hand in making sure he no longer has his fat disgusting pig hands on the ring of power. I'll "get over it" when Kenney is in jail where he belongs!
Why do these has been politicians not get it? We told Kenney to go away, why won’t he go away? These people scream “alt right media” but never do they ever name who these “alt right media”are, to people like Kenney , Notley, Singh and Trudeau anything right of the CBC is Alt right, I want to ask these bitter, angry clowns what exactly is alt right? What makes media Alt right? Is there no alt left media? I would like to say , all MSM s alt left, they push an extreme leftwing agenda, and are dangerous to democracy. Kenney got a free ride from the Alt left media, because he is one of them, he had me fooled.
You gotta laugh. Kenney doesn't appear to understand that he himself is responsible for his problems.
Had he honored the Constitution, honored his pledge not to impose lockdowns or mandatory vaccination mandates, allowed medical professionals/scientists to actually debate 'the science', he would still be the Premiere of Alberta.
He didn't, so he is not. Stupid is as stupid does.
Nailed it guest.
👍
Ya, that was it. Or maybe it was the lies.
The anger was caused by us being:
locked in our homes
fired from our jobs for no jab
banned from stores
banned from planes
forced masking
Take some responsibility for FAILING as a leader of an independent province - why weren't you the Sweden of Canada?
👍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.