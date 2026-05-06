Kenney to headline sovereignty and foreign disinformation event in Toronto

EDMONTON — Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will be the keynote speaker at a Toronto Metropolitan University event about disinformation on Wednesday, where researchers will also present findings from a study detailing Russian and US interference in the Alberta independence movement. The event, hosted by TMU's Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, is billed as "Sovereignty at Stake: Online Disinformation and Canadian Democracy." "Join the Catalyst for a lively discussion providing a critical, high-stakes briefing from the front lines of the information war," reads the event webpage. "This evening event is designed to move beyond alarmism toward action. Together, we will bridge the gap between understanding the threat and deploying a robust national defence."Advertising points to Kenney's work as a minister for former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, where he worked on national defence, citizenship and immigration, and employment and social services projects, but does not mention his time as Alberta's Premier. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 ET at the Toronto Reference Library. Individuals wishing to attend register on the event's website. .Disinformation experts Marcus Kolga, Dr. Jennie Phillips, and Dr. Brian McQuinn are also scheduled to share a report following a study of online influencers and foreign propaganda that revealed a spike in information about Alberta independence being disseminated by Russian websites and social media accounts.The Globe and Mail obtained an advanced copy of the report and detailed that between late December, 2025, and late April, 2026, Alberta was the topic of 67 stories distributed by Russian newsoutlet, Pravda, almost five times greater than any other Canadian issue."The researchers say such content, created to inflame the debate in Alberta and undermine national interests, is designed to be pushed online and find footing with like-minded Canadians, then mix into the local conversation through sharing and reposting, 'creating a laundering effect in which local grievances are blended with foreign strategic narratives," reads a Globe and Mail article published on Wednesday..RT News, a Russian state-owned outlet, covered Stay Free Alberta's petition submission on Monday, in which they made subtle word selections and ommissions that boosted how it was portrayed.Examples from the RT article include the decision not mention the exact number of signatures submitted, 301,620, and instead describes it as "almost 302,000." It is again vaige by stating the total was "well above the 177,732 signatures needed," but without saying by how many.Conversly, the story fails to mention the 438,568 signatures gathered by the Forever Canadian petition group.It also does not mention the recent alleged breaching of Alberta's electoral list that has lead some to question the validity of Stay Free Alberta's signatures, though organizer Mitch Sylvestre has said the leaked data had no impact on their petition.The report also outlines supposed US interference, including officials meeting with some leaders of the Alberta independence movement..Cybersecurity and Foreign Intelligence experts have long warned about Alberta's vulnerability to potential foreign interference in the Alberta independence movement.A CBC story published in March detailed interviews with experts who outlined that Alberta lacks the structure and resources needed to fight such attempts."If there were a referendum in Alberta, there would be no one within the Alberta government who could analyze and collect data to ensure that the conversation about the referendum is not being manipulated by foreign actors," reads a quote from University of Calgary political science professor Jean-Christophe Boucher in the article.