Kenney to share stage with Liberal MP at anti-independence event

EDMONTON — Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will join Liberal MP Corey Hogan to make the case against Alberta independence, as part of his spree of appearances to fight the movement. "Alberta doesn't quit. It builds," reads a description on the The Case for a United Canada event website. "And right now, Canada needs that energy more than ever. It's essential to take the conversation about Alberta separation seriously." A "nonpartisan" group, Build Canada, is hosting the event at the Eckhardt-Grammatté Hall in Calgary on May 11 at 6 p.m. and individuals wishing to attend can register online. .Kenney has been a vocal advocate for Alberta remaining in Canada, conceding that there are flaws in their relationship with Ottawa but fervently declaring that the solution is not to quit."We need to lead and not leave Canada," said Kenney during a debate with Bruce Pardy on March 5 hosted by Harrisson Faulkner. "We need to mend this country, not end it."The former premier is scheduled to square off with Alberta independence advocate Keith Wilson at the closed-door Civitas Canada Conference in Edmonton on Friday, before the two meet again in a public debate, hosted by the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy, on May 25 in Calgary.Tickets for the May 25 debate at the Grand Theatre are available online for $50..Hogan has been another critic of Alberta independence.The Liberal MP representing Calgary Confederation published a blog post on May 12, 2025, debunking "three myths about Alberta independence.""It should fill us with moral concerns," wrote Hogan about the idea of Alberta independence. "It presents countless treaty concerns.""The attack on the Canadian experience it represents - especially at this time - is extremely hurtful to many and incredibly short sighted. It is a concept that can divide us at a time we cannot afford to be divided.".Build Canada claims to be a nonpartisan group looking to unite Canadian builders in a fight to help Canada reach its full potential."Canada isn’t something we found," reads the Build Canada website. "Nor was it something we were given. It was something that was built, by successive waves and generations of people with ideas, energy, and ambition for what this country could be.""But in recent years that energy has been lost. At some point, we started to take Canada and our standard of living for granted. And now we are starting to feel the effects of lowered expectations."