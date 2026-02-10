Kenney calls Bad Bunny's controversial Super Bowl XI halftime show 'the best one ever'

EDMONTON — Former Premier Jason Kenney has received criticism online after he called Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday the "best one ever," despite the performance receiving ample criticism. "Best Super Bowl half time show ever!" wrote Kenney in an X post on Sunday. "Celebrating the unbridled joy & energy of Latino culture, which is a big and beautiful part of American culture!"The halftime show featured Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny, who was named Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2025 for the fourth time in six years. Many individuals, such as Kenney, celebrated the performance for its ability to connect with the United States' strong Latino roots, in part because Bad Bunny's songs are almost exclusively in Spanish. Following the show, some individuals viewed the performance as a call for unity in a country, divided over many issues, one of which is the deportation of illegal immigrants in America. .Kenney's comments received mixed reactions: some disliked the music and couldn't understand the lyrics; others disagreed with the show for being "un-American" or too political, while some saw it as another jab at U.S. President Donald Trump."The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," wrote Trump in a social media post on Sunday."Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."Further taking the opportunity to push his political position against Bad Bunny, who has been outspoken in criticizing ICE's raids against illegal immigrants in America, Trump called the show was a "slap in the face" to a country that has been "setting new standards and records every single day."Trump then closed the post with a jab at U.S. media companies, saying they will praise the show because "they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.".Disapproval months before the show began reached a point where Turning Point USA, a right-wing political activist, arranged for an "alternative" halftime show to be streamed, featuring performances by Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.The "alternative" halftime show, which billed itself as an "opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family and freedom," reached 4.7 million screens during the performance, which ran simultaneously with the Bad Bunny show.Kenney's comments closed by taking a swipe at Canadian artist, saying it was "1000 times better" than The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, which Kenney called "embarrassing."