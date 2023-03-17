Joseph Chlala

Joseph Chlala, 22, is charged with manslaughter after pleading guilty to a reduced charge in relation to the shooting of Christian Navos in Legacy.

 Calgary Police Service

A killer is on the run in Calgary after removing his tracking bracelet the day he was due to face sentencing.

Joseph Chlala 2

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

