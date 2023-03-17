A killer is on the run in Calgary after removing his tracking bracelet the day he was due to face sentencing.
Joseph Chlala, 22, is charged with manslaughter after pleading guilty to a reduced charge in relation to the shooting of Christian Navos in Legacy.
Navos was shot dead July 14, 2020 while he sat in his parked vehicle near the intersection of Legacy Parade and Legacy Lane S.E.
Chala — who accepted a reduced charge down from murder in January — had flown in from Ottawa for the sentencing with his family on March 15, 2023, having been granted $100,000 bail thanks to money from his grandparents. The prosecution is now entitled to request a forfeiture of the entire amount.
He had been staying in the 100 block of Howse Common N.E before he was picked up in a grey Chevrolet Impala at around 9.40 am on the day of his sentencing.
Calgary Police Service believe he removed his ankle bracelet that was issued as part of his bail conditions afterwards, and is now appealing for the public’s help in locating the 22-year-old.
Chlala is described as 5-ft. 6-ins. with a heavy build, brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.