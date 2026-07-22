Alberta

Kinew 'open' to Alberta-Ontario pipeline

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and BC Premier David Eby model their FIFA World Cup Team Canada jerseys at the Western Premiers’ Conference in Kananaskis, May 26, 2026.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and BC Premier David Eby model their FIFA World Cup Team Canada jerseys at the Western Premiers’ Conference in Kananaskis, May 26, 2026.BC government photo
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Doug Ford
Alberta Energy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew
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