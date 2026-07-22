Kinew 'open' to Alberta-Ontario pipeline

EDMONTON — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew claims he is open to the idea of a pipeline flowing from Alberta to Ontario, saying that Manitobans have questions but also interest in working on a pipeline. "I'm open to it," said Kinew to reporters at the Meeting of Canada's Premiers on Wednesday. "I love Alberta. I love Albertans. So, I'm willing to entertain the idea." .Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced their intent to pursue an oil pipeline from Alberta to Sarnia, Ontario, on July 6, building on Alberta's long-sought-after pipeline to the B.C. coast, which showed signs of progress when the UCP submitted its proposal to Ottawa on July 2. Many view Manitoba as a critical obstacle to an Alberta-Ontario pipeline, as Kinew previously rejected a joint MOU with the provinces, including Saskatchewan, that would have seen the provinces work towards new pipelines, rail lines, and infrastructure spanning the provinces.Manitoba's premier pitched Albertans on interprovincial cooperation during the Western Premiers' Conference in May."Why don't we hold off on this referendum talk for a year or two and see if we get these pipelines under construction, because at the end of the day, we want Canada to succeed, we're all very proud of this place," Kinew said in May..On Wednesday, Kinew said he has had discussions with Smith and Ford about their proposed pipeline for "the past number of months," and he's sure those talks will continue. "I've been talking to indigenous leaders in Manitoba, talking to average Manitobans," Kinew said. "You know, on the one hand, there's always the questions that get asked about major projects these days.""On the other hand, you know, having spent a few days in Portage la Prairie last week, I can tell you there's probably a lot of people who'd like to work on a pipeline. So, I'm open to it, and if it's going to make Canada stronger, great."Kinew said Manitoba is open to pursuing a pipeline, but they want to see things "done in the right way," with First Nations government support, workers taken care of, and environmental concerns addressed.