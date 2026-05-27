Kinew's contradictions on interprovincial cooperation

EDMONTON — Manitoba Premier Rob Kinew, who used improved interprovincial cooperation to argue against Alberta's independence on Tuesday, opted not to sign an MOU with Alberta and three other provinces in 2025. "For the Albertan who's been frustrated over the lack of progress on pipelines, you've got the Premier BC announcing LNG, we're working on Churchill, we're working on Northern trade corridors," said Kindew during a press conference at the Western Premiers’ Conference. "This is a moment to get big things built in Manitoba, and I would say now is the time to work together. Why don't we hold off on this referendum talk for a year or two and see if we get these pipelines under construction, because at the end of the day, we want Canada to succeed, we're all very proud of this place." Kinew criticized the Alberta independence movement and Premier Danielle Smith's decision to call a referendum on the matter in October. .Individuals online heard Kinew's comments and soon pointed out that the Premier advocating for interprovincial agreements is the same one who, in July 2025, refused to sign an MOU with Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario on new pipelines, rail lines and infrastructure spanning the provinces. The MOU emphasized the need for First Nations consultation when constructing major projects; however, Kinew said that was enough. He opted not to sign the agreement because he said the consultation should take place before any projects begin. A duty to consult was another key point in Kinew's remarks on Tuesday, when he called out Smith for what some believe is an incorrect interpretation of the government's duty to consult First Nations groups before taking actions that could violate Treaty rights. "It is not up to the petition gatherers to fulfill the duty to consult," Kinew said. "It is up to you, as the Alberta government, to fulfill the duty to consult.""And in this case, when there is clearly going to be an impact on well-established existing hunting and fishing rights by putting up an international border, if some would have their way, the judge ruled, and I would agree with the judge's ruling, that that is going to infringe on rights, and so there is a duty to consult.".Justice Shaina Leonard quashed Stay Free Alberta's petition for Alberta independence on May 13 for several reasons, including a finding that the Government of Alberta failed to fulfill its duty to consult First Nations before issuing a petition that could lead to a Treaty rights violation. Smith said her government disagrees with Leonard's interpretation of the duty to consult, claiming it was meant to be "looked at through a lens of major projects," and that it will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada if necessary.