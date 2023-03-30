Duncan Kinney

Duncan Kinney of Progress Alberta asks whether this is a worthwhile use of taxpayer money.

 Courtesy CBC

Progress Alberta Executive Director Duncan Kinney — charged with allegedly vandalizing a Ukrainian statue in Edmonton — pleaded not guilty.

Kinney founded Progress Alberta in 2016. The primary role of the organization is running far-left media outlet the Progress Report

defacedstatue

The Roman Shukhevych statue at the Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex, 9615 153 Ave., in Edmonton. Duncan Kinney, 39, has been charged for the August 2021 incident.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

guest800
guest800

This post is sooo anti-Semitic.

Kinney is an ethnic Jew and his people have been through more pain than any other people on history, ever, nothing can compare.

Even if he did the vandalism it should be excused because Roman targeted Jews, because they were the brains behind the righteous Judeo-Bolshevik revolution.

Leave Kinney alone bigots!

Report Add Reply
rmannia
rmannia

Duncan, is that you?

Report Add Reply

