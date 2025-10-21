UPDATED: Knack elected Edmonton mayor as interim results show clear lead

Andrew Knack will be Edmonton’s next mayor, according to interim election results that show him holding a commanding lead as counting continues.With 91 of 236 polls reporting, Knack has secured 33,713 votes, representing 37.28% of ballots counted so far. His closest competitor, Tim Cartmell of the Better Edmonton slate, has 26,836 votes, or 29.68%. Former councillor Michael Walters is in third with 10,858 votes, or 12.01%, followed by political newcomer Omar Mohammad with 9,450 votes, or 10.45%..Former MP Rahim Jaffer has received 3,957 votes, or 4.38%, while former councillor Tony Caterina follows with 2,952 votes, or 3.26%. The remaining candidates — Vanessa Denman, Paul Bakhmut, Ronald Stewart Billingsley Jr., Abdul Malik Chukwudi, Andy Gudanowski, Olney Tugwell, and Utha Nadauk — each have less than 1% of the vote.Knack’s apparent victory caps an open race to replace outgoing mayor Amarjeet Sohi, who chose not to seek re-election. Thirteen candidates entered the contest, though pre-election polling suggested Knack and Cartmell were the frontrunners.Knack, who has represented the Nakota Isga ward in west Edmonton since 2013, campaigned on affordability, safety, and responsible city budgeting. He positioned himself as a pragmatic voice aiming to balance fiscal restraint with maintaining core services..Cartmell, a two-term councillor and the only candidate running under a municipal political party, focused his campaign on fiscal responsibility, efficient infrastructure spending, and public safety through his Better Edmonton slate.While the numbers remain preliminary, Knack’s lead is considered decisive. Election officials will continue to tabulate ballots from remaining polls, with final certified results expected later this week.Knack is set to be sworn in later this month alongside newly elected city councillors and school trustees.