Edmonton City Councillor Andrew Knack on 15-minute cities

Edmonton City Councillor Andrew Knack.

 Screen Capture

Edmonton city Coun. Andrew Knack posted a video to social media and said he felt inspired about 15-minute cities.

"It's something that's so convenient," Knack said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(9) comments

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

Either brain-dead or evil to the core.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Knack is another of the Marxists on Edmonton's city council. Wake up, Edmontonians!

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

If they are modelling on the Oxford UK trial then absolutely there are boundary restrictions. How can capitalism function if you can only buy from certain stores and how would service businesses work if they're restricted in their travel? Given our mayor was part of the most publicly and legally opaque government in our countries history I am far from trusting on what these municipal reps say. Convenience is however, a bonus, if freedom is unimpeded.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Anyone that wants this 15 minute city is free to move to and live in a small town. No one's forcing them to live in Edmonton, even though that's the only way I could live there.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

On a side note during the 20th Century many Communist totalitarian societies tried forced communal living and it led to famine and genocide. One example would be Pol Pot forcing the city people out of the cities and into the countryside to try and make them farm at the end of the barrel of a gun. This policy led to the killing fields of Cambodia. Knack is a deranged lunatic who belongs in an insane asylum. We have free societies where people are free to choose because everything the government tries to do it fails. Clearly the lessons of the 20th Century have not been learned even after hundreds of millions of dead at the hands of the central planners. Mr Knack needs to understand that the citizens of Alberta will fight this tooth and nail till the bitter end. This policy is an existential threat to the lives and liberty of Albertan citizens and I hope everyone reading my message understands this. This is Covid Fraud x10 in regards to the potential damage that could be done. This needs to be stopped dead in it's tracks! The Provincial Government needs to get involved now and use the levers of power to put a stop to this immediately! The citizens of Edmonton need to take to the streets in protest immediately!

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

In principle I have no problem with it, the only problem is where it's coming from and until the 'movie' is over I'm standing pat on this sort of stuff.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This guy is deranged. Who does he think he is dictating what "we" want onto society. Absolute 🤡. He looks like an illiterate drug addict just like the city planner Chris Sky confronted. These people should not be allowed anywhere near any kind of positions of authority. They are stupid and dangerous and nothing good is going to come from any of this. They wreck up everything they touch.

Report Add Reply
KiltConservative
KiltConservative

Have any of these ret@rds ever walked 15mins in -40 with 10 bags of groceries and a handful of kids. These elites need a rude awakening. They're delusional.

Report Add Reply
Big104
Big104

15 minute cities = jail

They are not going to inform you of what the actual goal is!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.