Edmonton city Coun. Andrew Knack posted a video to social media and said he felt inspired about 15-minute cities.
"It's something that's so convenient," Knack said.
I was feeling inspired from a speech I heard yesterday about 15 Minute Cities. #yeg #yegcc #yegplan #15minutecity #15minutecities pic.twitter.com/likq91lxdu— Andrew Knack (@AndrewKnack) February 11, 2023
"Everything is going to be within 15 minutes. You're not going to have to worry about traffic because people won't need a car. And when we say 15 minutes, we mean a 15-minute walk, not a 15-minute drive. We want you to live in an area, a district where everything that you need is 1.5 kilometers."
It appears the City of Edmonton wants to be a 15-minute city for residents.
District Planning is a multi-year project to build a “community of communities — small towns in our big city," where people can meet many of their daily needs within 15 minutes of where they live in Edmonton.
Twitter users were quick to react to Knack's post about the plan.
"What happens when you leave your 'District?' What are the restrictions on driving to visit family, work and play or go on a date outside your 'district?' Why is this a good idea to you? Do you see the issue of government control over people’s freedom of assembly?" one Twitter user asked Knack.
"Thanks for the question. The same thing happens if you leave your area now: nothing," Knack claimed.
According to city documents, the 15-minute city project is preparing to help Edmonton reach 1.25 million people.
"While the video is a bit short, the best way to look at it is do you want to have the ability to more easily access services and amenities close to your home? To be clear, it’s not about forcing you to live locally but rather giving you the choice to live more locally," Knack said.
"No one has ever suggestion (sic) segregation. Fifteen-minute communities are about providing more services and amenities closer to your home while still providing the same opportunities for someone to travel across the city however they want."
According to the campaign policy from the mayor in Edmonton, the 15-minute city is about quality of life which includes shortening commutes to work and amenities, like groceries, recreation, and restaurants.
"Supporting a greater variety of local small businesses serving their own neighbourhoods through community hubs, revitalizing strip malls, and supporting small-scale development. Reducing our environmental footprint by making it easier to drive less," Sohi said in the policy campaign.
The mayor in Edmonton said he believes residents need to work with communities and, at a district level, identify gaps in the multi-use trail network that limit transportation choices.
"This could mean widening sidewalks or multi-use trails that encourage walking, or sustainable infrastructure in communities where they make sense. Addressing gaps and barriers will be essential for encouraging all modes of transportation at a local level," Sohi said in his policy campaign.
There is no mention of restriction of movement by the City of Edmonton in its plan.
(9) comments
Either brain-dead or evil to the core.
Knack is another of the Marxists on Edmonton's city council. Wake up, Edmontonians!
If they are modelling on the Oxford UK trial then absolutely there are boundary restrictions. How can capitalism function if you can only buy from certain stores and how would service businesses work if they're restricted in their travel? Given our mayor was part of the most publicly and legally opaque government in our countries history I am far from trusting on what these municipal reps say. Convenience is however, a bonus, if freedom is unimpeded.
Anyone that wants this 15 minute city is free to move to and live in a small town. No one's forcing them to live in Edmonton, even though that's the only way I could live there.
On a side note during the 20th Century many Communist totalitarian societies tried forced communal living and it led to famine and genocide. One example would be Pol Pot forcing the city people out of the cities and into the countryside to try and make them farm at the end of the barrel of a gun. This policy led to the killing fields of Cambodia. Knack is a deranged lunatic who belongs in an insane asylum. We have free societies where people are free to choose because everything the government tries to do it fails. Clearly the lessons of the 20th Century have not been learned even after hundreds of millions of dead at the hands of the central planners. Mr Knack needs to understand that the citizens of Alberta will fight this tooth and nail till the bitter end. This policy is an existential threat to the lives and liberty of Albertan citizens and I hope everyone reading my message understands this. This is Covid Fraud x10 in regards to the potential damage that could be done. This needs to be stopped dead in it's tracks! The Provincial Government needs to get involved now and use the levers of power to put a stop to this immediately! The citizens of Edmonton need to take to the streets in protest immediately!
In principle I have no problem with it, the only problem is where it's coming from and until the 'movie' is over I'm standing pat on this sort of stuff.
This guy is deranged. Who does he think he is dictating what "we" want onto society. Absolute 🤡. He looks like an illiterate drug addict just like the city planner Chris Sky confronted. These people should not be allowed anywhere near any kind of positions of authority. They are stupid and dangerous and nothing good is going to come from any of this. They wreck up everything they touch.
Have any of these ret@rds ever walked 15mins in -40 with 10 bags of groceries and a handful of kids. These elites need a rude awakening. They're delusional.
15 minute cities = jail
They are not going to inform you of what the actual goal is!!
