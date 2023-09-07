The Alberta Catholic School Trustees' Association (ACSTA) president has removed Trustee Monique LaGrange as director.
However, LaGrange said she has not been removed by the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board.
On Thursday evening, a statement was released by ACSTA citing its commitment to a welcoming, caring, respectful and safe learning environment.
The ACSTA said LaGrange’s social media post was "unbecoming."
"As president of the ACSTA, I am publicly confirming that our Board voted today to remove Trustee Monique LaGrange from her position as a director of the provincial association for the remainder of her current term," said Harry Salm, president of ACSTA.
"Our Catholic schools love all students as gifts from God made in His image, irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender expression. Separate school boards are committed to providing a welcoming, caring, respectful and safe learning environment that respects diversity and fosters a sense of belonging in accordance with Section 33(1)(d) of the Education Act."
Salm said Trustee LaGrange's social media post was "Unbecoming of an ACSTA Director."
"Removing a representative from our board is not a decision we take lightly, and Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools is invited to select a replacement director to represent them," Salm said.
"Given the manner in which the previous director's post has the potential to undermine the charitable learning environment offered by Alberta's Catholic school system. We consider this to be the most appropriate response."
"It is unfortunate that ACSTA decided to make a rash decision to remove me, refusing to acknowledged that the heart of my message was to protect our children and to nourish their God given identities," LaGrange said.
LaGrange’s social media post is causing quite a stir in Alberta and said she was just protecting children.
"I posted a story on social media that received a lot of attention," LaGrange told the Western Standard in an exclusive interview on Thursday.
"The Chair of the Board called me and asked me to take it down, which by then the story had expired and was already down."
In the social media story post, LaGrange said "Brainwashing is brainwashing," which had a black and white picture of children in Nazi Germany waving Nazi flags during a parade. In the same post, a picture of children holding Pride flags was included.
"The story meme is centred around indoctrination and how children are vulnerable to evil agendas (agendas coming from organizations like Planned Parenthood, the UN or SOGI 123) filtering through culture," LaGrange said.
"This meme is not comparing or attacking the LGBTQ community, it is about protecting our children and keeping parents as the primary educators."
Calls are growing for the resignation of LaGrange and the school board is asking Alberta’s Education minister to dismiss her.
If Demetrios dismisses her we will dismiss him
Agreed!
She’s not wrong! I see no difference to what’s happening today to what happened in the 1930-40’s. It’s taken about the same amount of time to catch fire. Hopefully we can put that fire out once and for all.
Arbeit macht frei
Who are those who are demanding her resignation? They are part of the ongoing global agenda to destroy democracy, if they are opposing free speech and the truth that she speaks. Instead, those who are calling for her resignation should be charged with treason. Because that communistic ideology is destroying our country.
She is an elected representative and therefore it should be the people who voted for her that decide. This is just another example of how far left and marxist the school system has become. Above the law as they follow the fuhrers ideology. The sheeple will continue to support the traitors to democracy until the realists make a stand.
I hope she doesn't cave and quit. School boards need more people like her.
So much for recognizing that our children are being irreparably harmed by adult woke ideologies causing self doubt and taking away their innocence. Those who are attacking Ms. LaGrange should be the ones fired. Time for expansions of separate education systems for those who believe that children go to school to learn basic skills with parental involvement. Time to force the universities to accept students with a “diploma” of indoctrination
Never acquiesce to the mob. They gave in. Now watch what the "tolerant" mob does. Big mistake.
Children are children. Period. They cannot identify as anything else.
The alphabet labels that the crazed woke mob has attached to kids must stop and should not be part of any school program.
We, as tax payers cannot entrust the education of our kids to such lunatics.
[thumbup]
There needs to be a mass removal of students from both the catholic and public school systems until this brainwashing is removed. The public system is no better and in fact may even be worse. This is not education!!
At least there's 1 voice of reason, probably soon to be removed from her position! How is it that a small number of the population has such control? Why do we need to have everyone in assembly raise the flag and salute. The next question is does the Catholic school board support hiding information from parents that are a parents responsibility and right?
[thumbup]
And that’s why my kid goes to a charter school.
Catholics are officially creepy.
This is another slap in the face for freedom of speech.
Very disappointing that the Catholic School Board took this position. If they claim to be accepting and welcoming institution, they did just the opposite with their Trustee’s opinion. Very hypocritical and quite frankly unacceptable. Schools should be teaching students that everyone has the right to freedom of speech, even if there are those that don’t like what is being said. Cancel culture has gone too far.
[thumbup] What a shame that the so called “Catholic” school board fails to follow Catholic teaching on sexuality. The most loving act they can have is to teach truth.
I liked the meme. I thought it was direct and to the point.
Too bad the shepards of the Catholic Church would rather protect themselves rather than their flock.
Cardinal, Bishop. These are not ceremonial titles. These are leadership roles. But the sounds of crickets are louder than the voices of the leadership.[happybirthday]
Another story where the Catholic Bishops should be asked to provide clarity on the relevant Catholic morality. The Church doesn't hate anyone, but neither does it endorse every sexual movement regardless of age and gender.
Get your kids out of school if you can, home school your children, the school boards and the teachers are evil many shouldn’t be anywhere near children.
Unfortunately, too many parents are too busy chasing a perceived career or waiting in line at some drive thru to get their coffee fix rather than taking care of their offspring.
Although I really agree with this (I homeschooled all my children - they are done) we have a major problem coming up in that homeschooled children are overseen by regulated teachers - and Christians are not flocking into becoming teachers as they used to do in this helping profession. They are intimidated by the left in the classes etc.
I have a better idea: organize and take back our schoolboards
Rash mistake by the school board. It'll get fixed with some understanding.
Such is the price of standing for your values.
