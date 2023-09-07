Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) Trustee Monique LaGrange breaks silence

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) Trustee Monique LaGrange.

The Alberta Catholic School Trustees' Association (ACSTA) president has removed Trustee Monique LaGrange as director.

However, LaGrange said she has not been removed by the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Board.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(26) comments

oulananj
oulananj

If Demetrios dismisses her we will dismiss him

Report
Well!
Well!

Agreed!

Report
Disillusioned
Disillusioned

She’s not wrong! I see no difference to what’s happening today to what happened in the 1930-40’s. It’s taken about the same amount of time to catch fire. Hopefully we can put that fire out once and for all.

Report
guest505
guest505

Arbeit macht frei

Report
Dan3
Dan3

Who are those who are demanding her resignation? They are part of the ongoing global agenda to destroy democracy, if they are opposing free speech and the truth that she speaks. Instead, those who are calling for her resignation should be charged with treason. Because that communistic ideology is destroying our country.

Report
foslfarm
foslfarm

She is an elected representative and therefore it should be the people who voted for her that decide. This is just another example of how far left and marxist the school system has become. Above the law as they follow the fuhrers ideology. The sheeple will continue to support the traitors to democracy until the realists make a stand.

Report
Susan in Calgary
Susan in Calgary

I hope she doesn't cave and quit. School boards need more people like her.

Report
Chris49
Chris49

So much for recognizing that our children are being irreparably harmed by adult woke ideologies causing self doubt and taking away their innocence. Those who are attacking Ms. LaGrange should be the ones fired. Time for expansions of separate education systems for those who believe that children go to school to learn basic skills with parental involvement. Time to force the universities to accept students with a “diploma” of indoctrination

Report
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Never acquiesce to the mob. They gave in. Now watch what the "tolerant" mob does. Big mistake.

Report
JGL
JGL

Children are children. Period. They cannot identify as anything else.

The alphabet labels that the crazed woke mob has attached to kids must stop and should not be part of any school program.

We, as tax payers cannot entrust the education of our kids to such lunatics.

Report
Caro
Caro

[thumbup]

Report
retiredpop
retiredpop

There needs to be a mass removal of students from both the catholic and public school systems until this brainwashing is removed. The public system is no better and in fact may even be worse. This is not education!!

Report
bobd.philip
bobd.philip

At least there's 1 voice of reason, probably soon to be removed from her position! How is it that a small number of the population has such control? Why do we need to have everyone in assembly raise the flag and salute. The next question is does the Catholic school board support hiding information from parents that are a parents responsibility and right?

Report
Caro
Caro

[thumbup]

Report
Ruth
Ruth

And that’s why my kid goes to a charter school.

Report
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Catholics are officially creepy.

Report
Stand Strong
Stand Strong

This is another slap in the face for freedom of speech.

Very disappointing that the Catholic School Board took this position. If they claim to be accepting and welcoming institution, they did just the opposite with their Trustee’s opinion. Very hypocritical and quite frankly unacceptable. Schools should be teaching students that everyone has the right to freedom of speech, even if there are those that don’t like what is being said. Cancel culture has gone too far.

Report
Jasper425
Jasper425

[thumbup] What a shame that the so called “Catholic” school board fails to follow Catholic teaching on sexuality. The most loving act they can have is to teach truth.

Report
Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

I liked the meme. I thought it was direct and to the point.

Too bad the shepards of the Catholic Church would rather protect themselves rather than their flock.

Cardinal, Bishop. These are not ceremonial titles. These are leadership roles. But the sounds of crickets are louder than the voices of the leadership.[happybirthday]

Report
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Another story where the Catholic Bishops should be asked to provide clarity on the relevant Catholic morality. The Church doesn't hate anyone, but neither does it endorse every sexual movement regardless of age and gender.

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Get your kids out of school if you can, home school your children, the school boards and the teachers are evil many shouldn’t be anywhere near children.

Report
john.lankers
john.lankers

Unfortunately, too many parents are too busy chasing a perceived career or waiting in line at some drive thru to get their coffee fix rather than taking care of their offspring.

Report
dyckacademy
dyckacademy

Although I really agree with this (I homeschooled all my children - they are done) we have a major problem coming up in that homeschooled children are overseen by regulated teachers - and Christians are not flocking into becoming teachers as they used to do in this helping profession. They are intimidated by the left in the classes etc.

Report
oulananj
oulananj

I have a better idea: organize and take back our schoolboards

Report
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Rash mistake by the school board. It'll get fixed with some understanding.

Report
sunsandwind
sunsandwind

Such is the price of standing for your values.

Report

