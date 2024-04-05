Langley RCMP has activated an Amber Alert searching three-month-old toddler

The Langley BC RCMP has issued an Amber Alert for three-month old Tyler Durocher, who is believe to have been abducted by a 35-year-old woman.According to police, on "Thursday April 4 the woman attended an address in the area of 72nd street and 208th Avenue. She later fled on foot with the child without permission." "Based on the information available, criteria for an Amber Alert and the imminent concerns for the well-being of a three-month-old child, an Amber Alert has been activated," said the RCMP bulletin. Tyler Durocher is described as a Caucasian, three months old, with brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve onesie with blue camo pants. Police are also looking for Brianne Ford, described Caucasian, 35 years old, with brown hair, with shaved sides and pink highlights. She has brown eyes, stands 5'2" (160 cm), weighing 154 pounds (70 kgs). She was last seen wearing all black clothing. Police are searching the area around the location and additional resources have been called in. Police believe they are likely on foot. Anyone who may have seen Tyler or Brianne Ford is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Further updates will be provided when new information is available.