‘Last Weld’ at LNG Canada project completed; first gas exports expected in 2025

Full scale liquified natural gas exports off Canada’s West Coast took a step closer to reality with the final weld on the first production train at the massive LNG Canada project near Kitimat.Project proponents reported on Tuesday that the final joint took 48 hours of continuous work from multiple teams of welders working in shifts. More than 380 pipe welders have worked on the project since construction on the $48.3 billion project began in 2018, contractor Fluor said in a news release.According to the Texas-based contractor, it marks a pivotal moment in the construction of the largest private sector energy project in Canadian history.“The significance of achieving the last weld to support Train One completion is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the (Fluor) project team, subcontractors and a skilled and dedicated workforce,” said Jim Breuer, president of Fluor’s energy solutions business. “We are now one step closer to the introduction of gas and start-up.”.LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and Korea Gas Corporation. The project will have an initial capacity to produce 12.7 metric tonnes (14 million tons) of LNG per year with first shipment expected by the middle of 2025.With overall construction nearing complete ion, commissioning is expected to take 12 months before moving into normal operations. The company says it is in the process of finalizing utility systems to get ready for bringing gas into the plant. Gas is currently in the Coastal Gas Link pipeline, completed earlier this spring, and is being held up at the Kitimat metering station. Also on Monday, Malaysian state oil company Petronas added three new LNG vessels built primarily for deliveries from North America to its Asian customers, bringing its Canadian fleet to six vessels.According to media reports, Petronas announced that the three vessels – Puteri Sejinjang, Puteri Mahsuri and Puteri Mayang – were recently named at the HD Hyundai Heavy Yard in Ulsan, South Korea.