Alberta

‘Last Weld’ at LNG Canada project completed; first gas exports expected in 2025

Kitimat LNG terminal in 90% complete.
Kitimat LNG terminal in 90% complete.LNG Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Petronas
Petrochina
Shell
Coastal Gas Link
Kitimat Lng Project
business case for natural gas exports
Fluor
Kogas

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news