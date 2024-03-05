Alberta

Lawsuit filed against Alberta, Canadian governments over COVID vaccine misinformation

A person holding a vial and syringe.
A person holding a vial and syringe. Courtesy Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Government
Alberta Government
Class Action Lawsuit
Jeff Rath
Dan Hartman
Carrie Sakamoto
Eva Chipiuk
COVID-19 Vaccines
Justice Canada
Rath And Company

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news