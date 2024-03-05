Lawsuit filed against Alberta, Canadian governments over COVID vaccine misinformation

Law firm Rath and Company has filed a class action lawsuit against the Alberta and Canadian governments on behalf of Albertans harmed by COVID-19 vaccines. This lawsuit is centred around allegations of illegal practices by the named governments when it came to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. “I think Canadians will be shocked to learn about the rushed changes to safety standard for the COVID Vaccines, which removed the requirement for the COVID Vaccines to be either ‘safe or effective’ while, at the same time, the Defendants promoted, distributed and marketed the COVID Vaccines as ‘safe and effective’ to the public,” said Rath and Company lead counsel Jeff Rath in a press release. “And the Defendants didn’t stop there — they went further by coercion of the public to take the COVID Vaccines by stripping rights from them or providing financial incentives for taking the COVID Vaccines.”.Applicant Carrie Sakamoto filed the lawsuit last year and is listed as the class representative for the lawsuit. The applicants claim the Alberta and Canadian governments were negligent, provided false, incomplete information and censored truthful, reliable information about vaccine injuries. Because of their actions, the applicants allege they did not receive informed consent and experienced harm. Other offences cited in the lawsuit are misfeasance in public office and conspiracy to commit assault and battery on the public. Rath asked what does this do for informed consent. With these actions, he predicted it could amount to a conspiracy to commit assault and battery on the public. By bringing forward this lawsuit, he said people could receive answers. Chipiuk Law lawyer Eva Chipiuk pointed out the Canadian government has conceded the contracts with the vaccine manufacturers were rushed, did not contain normal standards and provided additional indemnities favouring them. “The Defendants held themselves out as public health experts and gave medical advice to the public at large,” said Chipiuk. “They intentionally set out to build a relationship of trust between themselves and the public during the pandemic at a time when they knew the public was vulnerable and afraid.”When the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out, Chipiuk said they “knew or ought to have known that the public would be relying on their information for their health, safety and protection.”If people have been injured or experienced adverse side effects and wish to join the lawsuit, they can register by completing the online form at Rath and Company’s website. Should the court certify the lawsuit, people can qualify as a class member whether or not they have registered.Rath and Company concluded by saying this lawsuit seeks justice for people who have suffered physical and psychological injuries or death due to the alleged negligence and misconduct by the defendants over the COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, it aims to hold them accountable and obtain compensation for those affected. This lawsuit comes after Justice Canada said on February 19 it would try to discontinue New Tecumseth, ON, resident Dan Hartman’s lawsuit against the federal government for his son Sean’s death due to vaccines.READ MORE: Canadian government makes settlement offer in vaccine death caseHowever, the Canadian government expressed interest in making an offer to Dan.“We have obtained instructions to bring a motion to strike the claims on the grounds set out above,” said a Justice Canada lawyer.