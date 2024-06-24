Lawyer wins Calgary Signal Hill Conservative nomination by seven votes

Canadian lawyer David McKenzie came out on top in the Conservative nomination race in Calgary Signal Hill, AB, by seven votes over former Alberta seniors, community, and social services minister Jeremy Nixon.After a recount, the Calgary Signal Hill Conservative Electoral District Association determined McKenzie will be its candidate in the next election. “Many thanks to all of the volunteers and contestants for their invaluable efforts in this important nomination process!” said the Calgary Signal Hill Conservative EDA in a Sunday statement. McKenzie said he was honoured to be selected as the Conservative candidate in Calgary Signal Hill. “I have had the opportunity to meet so many of you in the past year and a half, and I am inspired by the level of tenacity and passion in our community,” he said. “Thank you for the trust you have placed in me.”.He thanked the other candidates in the race. While he won, he said they fought honourable campaigns and worked hard. Nixon had been declared the winner by one vote before the recount, which he said he was thankful for. “I am thrilled to have been chosen as your Conservative Party Candidate,” said Nixon. “Thank you to all my supporters, my hardworking volunteers, and my beautiful family.” Conservative MP Ron Liepert (Calgary Signal Hill) announced in 2023 he would not be seeking re-election to the House of Commons. READ MORE: Calgary Conservative MP says he is leaving politics“I want to thank my constituents for the trust they have placed in me as their Member of Parliament since 2015,” said Liepert. “It has been a sincere honour to serve.”.The Western Standard learned on June 5 former Conservative nomination candidates Leela Aheer and Wyatt Claypool (Calgary Signal Hill) had been barred from running in the race to become the next candidate. READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Calgary Conservative nomination candidates disqualified from raceWhile Aheer had not commented about being disqualified, a source confirmed to the Western Standard this was the case.Claypool did confirm he had been disqualified. In 2004, he pointed out Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre ran at 24 years old to become an MP like he was trying to do.