Alberta

Leaked report reccomends Alberta government spend up to $162M to break natural gas pipeline monopoly

ATCO’s Yellowhead Pipeline project has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), paving the way for immediate construction on the $2.9 billion natural gas transmission line.
ATCO’s Yellowhead Pipeline project has received final approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), paving the way for immediate construction on the $2.9 billion natural gas transmission line.ATCO
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Tc Energy
Alberta Energy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta’s natural gas
Energy Minister Brian Jean
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