LEAP OF FAITH: Blockchain will free govt. while strengthening privacy, says Glubish

Don’t call it a digital ID. But that’s in essence exactly what Blockchain is, says Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish.And instead of providing a means for government to control people, new technology is going to prevent governments from taking that freedom away. Permanently.That’s because Blockchain is more than digital currency. It’s authentication. And it’s going to provide a level of security that’s going to protect privacy and individual rights in an increasingly ubiquitous — and at times ominous — digital world..Glubish all but guaranteed it — in geek speak — at the Canadian Blockchain Consortium trade mission in Calgary on Friday. He’s going to make sure the federal government will NEVER seize your bank accounts. Or allow thieves to steal your personal data. Or money.But Albertans, and especially Western Standard readers, are going to have to trust him. And Glubish admitted it’s going to be a hard thing for them to do. But he assured it will be worth it.“When you say the word digital it — especially since the pandemic — there's there's this huge resistance to that notion. The general public, they're very leery of that because in their mind, they're thinking, the ‘government control system’ that monitors everything I do and can discriminate against you based on your experiences.. what happened during the pandemic while the federal government went and locked down bank accounts of people who protested and stuff like that. And those are very legitimate concerns that they have,” he said..“I don't care what you call it. I care about saying how do I give more power, more control, more privacy to the individual?”.Sorry folks, that means the dreaded Digital ID. That’s because Blockchain isn’t necessarily about currency speculation. It’s an accounting system, a ledger that keeps track of transactions — whether it’s ‘interfacing’ with cops and courts, voting, selling your house or even buying a six-pack of beer.“I don't care what you call it. I care about saying how do I give more power, more control, more privacy to the individual?”That’s because Albertans will be able to control their personal information using their phones to interact with a bloated bureaucracy. Not only will it save billions of dollars, it will ensure a higher level of personal liberty, he promised.For instance, you get in a fender bender? You tap phones with the the other party, then AI instantly generates a police report, files and insurance claim and calls an ambulance if necessary using encrypted medical records. No need to swap unnecessary personal information with third parties who don’t need it.Likewise, you’re a retailer selling smokes or booze, or running a nightclub? The buyer taps their phone and a green checkmark appears telling you the transaction is legit. That’s all you need to know..“It's not about monitoring and tracking. The person, candidate, doesn't need to know your name. They don't need to know your address.”Nate Glubish.It sounds Orwellian, but Glubish insists Blockchain makes it secure. And bulletproof. He’s confident Albertans will come to realize the technology protects freedom, not take it away.Just don’t call it Digital ID.“It's not about monitoring and tracking. The person, candidate, doesn't need to know your name. They don't need to know your address. They don't need all that personal information about you. They just need to know as the government certified you're old enough to transact with them all the time,” he said.“So imagine a world in which we could use a technological version of that to provide that authentication protocol. It could be in a mobile wallet. And you can just tap your phone at the front counter. This picture comes up green check mark. Yeah, authorized to transact. Great. Your privacy just went way up.” .“It's about creating that in that zero trust environment where you interact with each other in a safe and secure and trusted place where you're in control and you're making those decisions. And I know that Blockchain technology has a big role to play in all of that.”It’s not often a cabinet minister gets an ovation. Glubish did. Among a group of diehard Libertarians. Believe.