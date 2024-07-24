Alberta

UPDATED: Calgary takes delivery of first EV fire truck

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek takes the wheel of a Pierce Volterra EV pressure pumper
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek takes the wheel of a Pierce Volterra EV pressure pumperShaun Polczer/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Public Safety
Evs
Calgary Fire Department
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Protecctive Services
Emergency Response

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news