LEAVE IT TO BEAVER: Ubiquitous Canuck confection lands in Alberta amid franchise boom

Save a tree. Calgarians — and Edmontonians — will soon be able to eat all the beaver tails and poutine they like after the prolific Ottawa pastry franchise completes its Alberta expansion.Previously, lovers of the distinctly Laurentian loaf had to make their way to Banff or Parliament Hill to get their fill of the tasty Canuck concoction that eats like a cross between bannock and a Timmies glazed maple.BeaverTails — the franchise — announced it has opened two locations in Edmonton on Whyte Avenue and in the West Edmonton Mall along with a third location on the Red Mile, 17th Avenue, in Calgary.All three are up and running as of August 21, but the individual stores plan grand opening events through the rest of August and October..The chain is known for its kitschy Canadiana storefront and lumberjack plaid uniforms. In a release, the company said it aims to appeal to tourists and locals alike."These will be our first shops in Calgary and Edmonton, where customers can expect the fun, energetic and all Canadian experience they’ve come to love with BeaverTails," said marketing VP Michelle Aboud "We aim to make good moments great."The BeaverTails, featuring an assortment of sweet and savoury toppings, became a fixture of the Ottawa food scene when Grant and Pam Hooker began selling their fried dough recipe at local community fairs in 1978, before opening their first booth selling the doughnuts and hot chocolate in the Byward Market near the Rideau Canal.Since then it has more than 195 outlets in six countries including the US, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France and Japan.Recently the company has expanded its food offerings to include poutine and ‘Beaverdogs’ — a cross between a hotdog and a sausage roll..The New York Times in 1997 summed up what it called “essential” Canadian cuisine with one word: ‘Mmmmm’. In 2008 then-president Barack Obama made a special trip — limousine and all — to taste one for himself.That it’s taken so long to come to Alberta in a meaningful way is a testament to the area’s growing profile as a tourist destination as well as its growing population.In fact,the Canadian Franchise Association expects Alberta to have the largest number of new franchises in Canada, with more than 33% of all new establishments in the coming year.New fast food chains coming to Alberta in the next year include Chik-fil-A which plans to open 20 locations in Wild rose Country by 2030. Other American franchises rumoured to be coming to Canada include New York-based Shake Shack and sub chain Jersey Mikes.