Leduc modifies motorcycle noise bylaw to include cars and trucks

A metro-Edmonton municipality is modifying its vehicle noise bylaw to include cars, truck and presumably even tractors and farm equipment.That’s because the Leduc council on Tuesday unanimously approved amendments to its existing bylaw covering motorcycles to include a maximum decibel threshold for all motor vehicles in the city.All motor vehicles must adhere to a maximum level of 92 decibels at idle and 96 decibels at speed for exhaust noise. In a news release, the city said the move is meant “to support quality of life for all residents in the community.”Exceeding those limits could result in fines of up to $250..“We have heard from residents that excessive vehicle noise is a recurring issue throughout the city. Some noise is related to traffic volume; however, a portion also relates to modified exhaust systems.”The new rules were originally proposed in September of 2023 before being approved on July 8.By way of comparison, 90 decibels is the equivalent of a hand held hair dryer or heated argument. A trombone comes in around 110 decibels while a police siren — to chase offenders — is about 120 on the logarithmic scale. The city is recommending vehicle owners repair or remove modified exhaust systems and avoid altering factory-issued parts on vehicles that increase sound to ensure they comply with the broader Alberta Traffic Safety Act..In partnership with the RCMP, the city’s bylaw enforcement has implemented a testing program for residents to make sure they comply with the law.It wasn’t immediately clear if the rules apply to city owned vehicles like garbage trucks, snowplows and excavators.Similar all vehicle decibel limit bylaws already exist in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary.